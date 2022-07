Voters can now cast ballots for Fayetteville’s mayor and city council elections. Early voting runs until July 23 and Election Day is July 26. Municipal elections in Fayetteville, and a handful of other cities in North Carolina, were pushed back this year because of delays getting the 2020 census results. The census held back the election because new population numbers were needed to draw new lines for Fayetteville’s nine council districts.

