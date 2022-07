Lowell Dean Chambers of Emporia, Kansas passed away peacefully in his home on July 6, 2022. He was 90 years old. He was born on August 14, 1931 in Silver Lake, Kansas, the son of Fred and Leona (Smulling) Chambers. He had two older brothers, Fred Chambers Jr., and Willis (Shirley) Chambers. Lowell spent much of his childhood in California and Colorado before moving to Reading, Kansas his Junior year in High School. He graduated from Reading High School in 1949.

