ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Matrix Awakens is being delisted on July 9, download it now

By Toussaint Egan
Polygon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Matrix Awakens will be delisted from the PlayStation and Xbox storefronts on July 9, Epic Games announced on the demo’s official website. An interactive tech demo designed to show off the key new features...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 4

Related
IGN

Skull and Bones Release Date Announced

After much anticipation, Ubisoft announced that Skull and Bones will be released on November 8 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store. Skull and Bones was officially announced in 2017, though began development years before that. Based on the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Open-World Terminator Game Announced

A new Terminator game is on the way and it sounds pretty ambitious. The Terminator franchise has had a number of video games over the years, some bad, some ok, but none that are really stand-out hits. The IP has yet to have its own Alien Isolation or Batman Arkham, titles that really got to the core of their respective franchises and became immediate gaming classics. Although the last Terminator game, Terminator: Resistance, got mixed reviews, it still developed a cult following and scratched an itch for some fans. However, a new Terminator game may set things right and give us a game that matches the standards of fans.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

God of War: Ragnarok Release Date Is Here Finally With a New Cinematic Trailer

The players will not believe it, the unthinkable has happened. Out of nowhere, PlayStation has provided the players with the God of War: Ragnarok release date. After months of anticipation and delay, we finally know when this game is going to come out. God Of War: Ragnarok release date has been set as November 9, 2022. The release date comes with a fresh cinematic trailer with glimpses of Kratos and Atreus in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Sony Is Reportedly Hiring an Engineer To Bring PS3 Emulation to the PS5

Sony is reportedly hiring a “classics engineer” to develop new emulators. Some fans are hoping that the new hire will work on bringing PlayStation 3 emulations to the PlayStation 5. Reports over recent years have suggested that Sony may bring PS3 emulation to the new console, optimistic that...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keanu Reeves
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awakens#The Matrix#Video Game#Epic Games#Xbox Series#Trinity
BGR.com

This mysterious new Netflix crime show is so gripping and suspenseful

“We may never know what motivated the killing, but we’re not required to prove motive,” a prosecutor says in a voiceover, as the back of the defendant’s head in the new Netflix series You Don’t Know Me comes into view. She then walks through a litany of evidence to bolster the government’s case. Traces of the victim’s blood found on the defendant. Cell phone records and CCTV footage that tie him to the crime scene. It’s a devastating summation.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Netflix Reveals Its Most-Watched Movies: See the Top 10

Despite an onslaught of backlash following multiple controversial changes, Netflix still remains the world’s leading streaming service. That said, its reign could still conclude very soon, especially if the streaming platform continues to lose subscribers. However, we’re not here to look at the content provider’s downfall. Instead, we’ll actually look at Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched films ever; and interestingly, one actor seems to be a major draw for viewers.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in July 2022

If Netflix’s goal is to have something for everyone in its film library, then its two biggest original films this month are doing a pretty good job of that. It doesn’t get more different than an adaptation of a beloved Jane Austen novel and a $200 million action thriller about Captain America trying to kill Ryan Gosling, but that’s exactly what Netflix is serving up this month.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
TechRadar

Canceled: Netflix loses yet another iconic sci-fi series

Snowpiercer will end after the conclusion of its fourth season, it was confirmed over the weekend. The show was produced by US network TNT, but shown internationally on Netflix in every territory apart from the US and China. Snowpiercer is based on Parasite director Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 movie of the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Peacock Cancels Epic Series

Peacock has canceled its planned TV adaptation of The Green Bone Saga – a trilogy of fantasy novels recently completed by author Fonda J. Lee. Lee revealed the sad news to fans herself on Twitter this week. However, she did leave room for hope that the show will be picked up elsewhere.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Streaming On Disney+, HBO Max or Netflix?

Everybody’s favorite Norse god is back in Thor: Love and Thunder, which opens in theaters this weekend. Starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor himself, this will be the fourth standalone Thor film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Taika Waititi, who helmed the most recent Thor: Ragnarok film, is back once again to direct, with a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. And Waititi isn’t the only one who’s back—Natalie Portman is returning to reprise her role from the first Thor movie. Only this time, Jane has a hammer, too.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Netflix in July 2022

Since the start of the pandemic, summers have been especially hard for me as a moviegoer. First it was the lack of theaters that was getting me down (after all, who in their right mind was going to risk their life to see something in the multiplex when you could simply stay home and watch the blockbuster hits of yesteryear instead). But now that Covid’s finally caught up to Hollywood’s production cycle and seemingly less movies than ever before are even making it to theaters, the sad fact of the matter is that there simply aren’t enough new movies to see before you start having to circle back around on Thor: Love & Thunder or Top Gun: Maverick yet again.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Controversial Chris Pratt Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

Chris Pratt's appearance as Star-Lord in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie marked a line in the sand for the actor's career, his transformation from chubby-comedic relief to ripped-action hero had begun. Before he became the Marvel hero however he dipped his toes into another film where he packed on muscle and totted a gun for a mission, technically for a film that wasn't an action movie, 2012's Jessica Chastain-starring Zero Dark Thirty. Now streaming on Netflix, Pratt played a member of Seal Team Six in the film, even playing the character that killed Osama Bin Laden himself, and that's just one of the many things found controversial about this movie.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy