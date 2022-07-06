ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers' Rony Garcia: Ready to throw again

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Garcia (shoulder) said he plans to do some throwing on the field Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. Garcia's ability...

www.cbssports.com

Akron Beacon Journal

Riley Greene, Victor Reyes help Tigers hand Guardians third consecutive loss

DETROIT — Riley Greene and Victor Reyes drove in three runs apiece, Eric Haase blasted a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers pounded the Guardians 11-4 on Tuesday night. Miguel Cabrera added three hits, two runs scored and an RBI for the Tigers, who have won the first three games of the four-game series. Greene had two doubles, and Reyes supplied three hits and scored twice.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Predicting which college basketball teams can win the 2023 national championship based on first-round talent

Back in January, CBS Sports found that since the ABA and NBA merged in 1976, every college basketball national champion yielded at least one top-30 pick in the NBA Draft. Forty-four of those 45 teams produced a first-round pick, with only 1987 Indiana failing to hit that checkpoint because there were only 23 first-round picks at the time (Steve Alford went with the No. 26 overall pick). That trend continued this past season with Kansas winning the national championship in large part thanks to Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, who went No. 14 and No. 21 overall, respectively, in June's draft.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Moves to paternity list

Duvall was placed on the paternity list Friday. Duvall will step away from the team for a few days in order to spend time with his growing family. The paternity list has a three-day minimum, but he should be back for Monday's series opener versus the Mets. Eddie Rosario, William Contreras and Guillermo Heredia are the likely candidates to see increased playing time this weekend with Duvall unavailable.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

MLB can now add legends to All-Star Game; here are five players who deserve consideration in 2022

In less than two weeks baseball's best will gather at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. The All-Star Game rosters will be announced this Sunday (July 10). We already know Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Braves wunderkind Ronald Acuña Jr. will start the All-Star Game because they were the leading vote-getters in their respective league in Phase 1 of the fan voting.
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Steps out of lineup

Davis is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Davis started the past six games with Tyrone Taylor (concussion) and Hunter Renfroe (calf) sidelined, but he'll take a seat Friday after going 2-for-18 with four walks, two runs and two stolen bases. Andrew McCutchen will move to center field while Keston Hiura serves as the designated hitter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Still sidelined

Votto (back) remains on the bench for Friday's game against the Rays. Votto hasn't played since Monday as he deals with back tightness. He didn't look entirely healthy immediately prior to that absence, going hitless in his previous four games. Brandon Drury starts at first base Friday, with Matt Reynold starting at third.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Robert Dugger: DFA'd Friday

Dugger was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Dugger was DFA'd for a second time by the Reds on Friday after he had his contract selected ahead of Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader with the Pirates. He tossed 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing two hits and two walks with five strikeouts in the contest. He will now likely return to Triple-A Louisville after he passes through waivers.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Serving as designated hitter

Kirilloff (undisclosed) will bat sixth and serve as the designated hitter Friday against the Rangers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Kirilloff left Wednesday's game against the White Sox after colliding with Andrew Vaughn at first base, though he was said to be fine after the game. He's officially good to go following Thursday's scheduled off day, though the fact that he'll be merely the designated hitter may suggest that he's not quite 100 percent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Activation unlikely Friday

O'Neill (hamstring) isn't expected to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The 27-year-old rejoined the team Thursday after a two-game rehab stint with Triple-A Memphis and appeared poised to be activated Friday, but he'll apparently have to wait. The reasoning for the delay remains unclear, and O'Neill should still be expected to return sometime this weekend until indicated otherwise.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus southpaw

Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. The veteran outfielder will take a seat for the third time in the past four games, as the Diamondbacks will face yet another left-handed pitcher (Austin Gomber). Peralta should rejoin the lineup Friday since righty Chad Kuhl lines up to start for Colorado.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Remains on bench

Guillorme will sit Friday against the Marlins. Guillorme finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in five games. Two of those absences came against lefties, but his absence here against righty Pablo Lopez implies he may be slipping into a bench role. Jeff McNeil will again start at second base.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Rangers' Joe Barlow: Removed from closer role

Barlow will pitch in a lower-leverage role for now, with the Rangers switching to a committee approach in the ninth inning, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. Barlow has 13 of the Rangers' 17 saves this season, but he hasn't been particularly convincing despite his solid 3.18 ERA. He hasn't missed nearly enough bats, with his 19.3 percent strikeout rate ranking second-last among the 24 pitchers who've recorded double-digit saves this season, beating only Mark Melancon. Dennis Santana has been used in the highest-leverage situations among Rangers relievers other than Barlow, so he could be the top choice for saves going forward, though the team seems to be planning on spreading opportunities around.
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Carted off field

Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field in Thursday's game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in Profar getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar could be in line for an extended absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Could resume BP after check-in

Tatis will have another discussion this week with the doctor who performed surgery on his left wrist during the offseason, and he could subsequently gain clearance to start taking batting practice without restrictions, Shaun O'Neill of MLB.com reports. Tatis has been fielding grounders and shagging balls in the outfield for...
SAN DIEGO, CA

