Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Swats seventh homer

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Realmuto went 1-for-2 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 11-0 rout of...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Alec Bohm on Phillies' bench Thursday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals. The Phillies are giving Bohm a breather after four straight starts. Matt Vierling is replacing Bohm on third base and batting eighth. numberFire’s models project Vierling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Mets maul Marlins 10-0 behind Davis, McCann and Williams

NEW YORK (AP) — J.D. Davis hit his first major league grand slam, James McCann launched a three-run homer and the New York Mets routed the Miami Marlins 10-0 on Thursday night behind a splendid start from Trevor Williams. Davis set a career high with five RBIs and Williams...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

MLB can now add legends to All-Star Game; here are five players who deserve consideration in 2022

In less than two weeks baseball's best will gather at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. The All-Star Game rosters will be announced this Sunday (July 10). We already know Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Braves wunderkind Ronald Acuña Jr. will start the All-Star Game because they were the leading vote-getters in their respective league in Phase 1 of the fan voting.
MLB
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
numberfire.com

Lane Thomas sitting for Nationals versus Phillies

Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies. What It Means:. Thomas is taking a seat after starting the last three games and going 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in the first two games of...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Still sidelined

Votto (back) remains on the bench for Friday's game against the Rays. Votto hasn't played since Monday as he deals with back tightness. He didn't look entirely healthy immediately prior to that absence, going hitless in his previous four games. Brandon Drury starts at first base Friday, with Matt Reynold starting at third.
CINCINNATI, OH
Person
Homer
CBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Remains on bench

Guillorme will sit Friday against the Marlins. Guillorme finds himself on the bench for the fourth time in five games. Two of those absences came against lefties, but his absence here against righty Pablo Lopez implies he may be slipping into a bench role. Jeff McNeil will again start at second base.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Serving as designated hitter

Kirilloff (undisclosed) will bat sixth and serve as the designated hitter Friday against the Rangers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Kirilloff left Wednesday's game against the White Sox after colliding with Andrew Vaughn at first base, though he was said to be fine after the game. He's officially good to go following Thursday's scheduled off day, though the fact that he'll be merely the designated hitter may suggest that he's not quite 100 percent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus southpaw

Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. The veteran outfielder will take a seat for the third time in the past four games, as the Diamondbacks will face yet another left-handed pitcher (Austin Gomber). Peralta should rejoin the lineup Friday since righty Chad Kuhl lines up to start for Colorado.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Robert Dugger: DFA'd Friday

Dugger was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Dugger was DFA'd for a second time by the Reds on Friday after he had his contract selected ahead of Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader with the Pirates. He tossed 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing two hits and two walks with five strikeouts in the contest. He will now likely return to Triple-A Louisville after he passes through waivers.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rangers' Joe Barlow: Removed from closer role

Barlow will pitch in a lower-leverage role for now, with the Rangers switching to a committee approach in the ninth inning, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. Barlow has 13 of the Rangers' 17 saves this season, but he hasn't been particularly convincing despite his solid 3.18 ERA. He hasn't missed nearly enough bats, with his 19.3 percent strikeout rate ranking second-last among the 24 pitchers who've recorded double-digit saves this season, beating only Mark Melancon. Dennis Santana has been used in the highest-leverage situations among Rangers relievers other than Barlow, so he could be the top choice for saves going forward, though the team seems to be planning on spreading opportunities around.
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Carted off field

Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field in Thursday's game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in Profar getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar could be in line for an extended absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Could resume BP after check-in

Tatis will have another discussion this week with the doctor who performed surgery on his left wrist during the offseason, and he could subsequently gain clearance to start taking batting practice without restrictions, Shaun O'Neill of MLB.com reports. Tatis has been fielding grounders and shagging balls in the outfield for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Aaron Fletcher: DFA'd by Pittsburgh

Fletcher was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Fletcher was demoted to the minors last weekend and has now lost his spot on the 40-man roster. He has a 1.45 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB over 18.2 innings for Triple-A Indianapolis this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Steps out of lineup

Davis is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Davis started the past six games with Tyrone Taylor (concussion) and Hunter Renfroe (calf) sidelined, but he'll take a seat Friday after going 2-for-18 with four walks, two runs and two stolen bases. Andrew McCutchen will move to center field while Keston Hiura serves as the designated hitter.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Activation unlikely Friday

O'Neill (hamstring) isn't expected to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The 27-year-old rejoined the team Thursday after a two-game rehab stint with Triple-A Memphis and appeared poised to be activated Friday, but he'll apparently have to wait. The reasoning for the delay remains unclear, and O'Neill should still be expected to return sometime this weekend until indicated otherwise.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Resting Friday

Raleigh will sit Friday against Toronto. The Mariners rotated their three catchers heavily early in the season, but Raleigh has handled a very heavy workload lately with Luis Torrens and Tom Murphy both out with shoulder injuries. Raleigh started nine of the last 10 games heading into Friday's contest, but it will be Andrew Knapp behind the plate Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Odubel Herrera held out of Phillies' Thursday afternoon lineup

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals. What It Means:. Herrera was also held out of the lineup for Tuesday's series opener. Mickey Moniak is replacing Herrera in the lineup to play center...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

