Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox....

Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Wednesday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Altuve extended his hitting streak to five games on Tuesday, but the Astros appear to be giving him a breather a day later. Mauricio Dubon is filling the void on second base and in the leadoff spot.
Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MLB can now add legends to All-Star Game; here are five players who deserve consideration in 2022

In less than two weeks baseball's best will gather at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. The All-Star Game rosters will be announced this Sunday (July 10). We already know Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Braves wunderkind Ronald Acuña Jr. will start the All-Star Game because they were the leading vote-getters in their respective league in Phase 1 of the fan voting.
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Removed again for PR

Marte went 1-for-2 with two walks and was removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies. It's been three weeks since Marte first suffered a hamstring injury, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo continues to play it safe. This was the second consecutive game he was removed for a pinch runner in the late innings. Marte has not played the field since returning from the injury.
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Serving as designated hitter

Kirilloff (undisclosed) will bat sixth and serve as the designated hitter Friday against the Rangers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Kirilloff left Wednesday's game against the White Sox after colliding with Andrew Vaughn at first base, though he was said to be fine after the game. He's officially good to go following Thursday's scheduled off day, though the fact that he'll be merely the designated hitter may suggest that he's not quite 100 percent.
Pirates' Aaron Fletcher: DFA'd by Pittsburgh

Fletcher was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Fletcher was demoted to the minors last weekend and has now lost his spot on the 40-man roster. He has a 1.45 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB over 18.2 innings for Triple-A Indianapolis this season.
Report: Nationals slugger Nelson Cruz on Mets' 'radar'

The New York Mets currently lead the National League East division, but the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are slowly sneaking up. With the August 2 traded deadline right around the corner, the Mets are reportedly looking to improve their lineup with a big bat. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets have their sights set on Washington Nationals slugger Nelson Cruz.
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Carted off field

Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field in Thursday's game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in Profar getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar could be in line for an extended absence.
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Could resume BP after check-in

Tatis will have another discussion this week with the doctor who performed surgery on his left wrist during the offseason, and he could subsequently gain clearance to start taking batting practice without restrictions, Shaun O'Neill of MLB.com reports. Tatis has been fielding grounders and shagging balls in the outfield for...
Rangers' Joe Barlow: Removed from closer role

Barlow will pitch in a lower-leverage role for now, with the Rangers switching to a committee approach in the ninth inning, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. Barlow has 13 of the Rangers' 17 saves this season, but he hasn't been particularly convincing despite his solid 3.18 ERA. He hasn't missed nearly enough bats, with his 19.3 percent strikeout rate ranking second-last among the 24 pitchers who've recorded double-digit saves this season, beating only Mark Melancon. Dennis Santana has been used in the highest-leverage situations among Rangers relievers other than Barlow, so he could be the top choice for saves going forward, though the team seems to be planning on spreading opportunities around.
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Activation unlikely Friday

O'Neill (hamstring) isn't expected to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The 27-year-old rejoined the team Thursday after a two-game rehab stint with Triple-A Memphis and appeared poised to be activated Friday, but he'll apparently have to wait. The reasoning for the delay remains unclear, and O'Neill should still be expected to return sometime this weekend until indicated otherwise.
Reds' Robert Dugger: DFA'd Friday

Dugger was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Dugger was DFA'd for a second time by the Reds on Friday after he had his contract selected ahead of Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader with the Pirates. He tossed 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing two hits and two walks with five strikeouts in the contest. He will now likely return to Triple-A Louisville after he passes through waivers.
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus southpaw

Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies. The veteran outfielder will take a seat for the third time in the past four games, as the Diamondbacks will face yet another left-handed pitcher (Austin Gomber). Peralta should rejoin the lineup Friday since righty Chad Kuhl lines up to start for Colorado.
Reds' Joey Votto: Still sidelined

Votto (back) remains on the bench for Friday's game against the Rays. Votto hasn't played since Monday as he deals with back tightness. He didn't look entirely healthy immediately prior to that absence, going hitless in his previous four games. Brandon Drury starts at first base Friday, with Matt Reynold starting at third.
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Resting Friday

Raleigh will sit Friday against Toronto. The Mariners rotated their three catchers heavily early in the season, but Raleigh has handled a very heavy workload lately with Luis Torrens and Tom Murphy both out with shoulder injuries. Raleigh started nine of the last 10 games heading into Friday's contest, but it will be Andrew Knapp behind the plate Friday.
Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Steps out of lineup

Davis is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Davis started the past six games with Tyrone Taylor (concussion) and Hunter Renfroe (calf) sidelined, but he'll take a seat Friday after going 2-for-18 with four walks, two runs and two stolen bases. Andrew McCutchen will move to center field while Keston Hiura serves as the designated hitter.
Rockies' Jose Urena: Confirmed to start Wednesday

The Rockies will call Urena up from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Colorado is expected to make the transaction official a few hours prior to the game's 10:10 p.m. ET start time. Urena will be entering the Colorado rotation as a replacement for Antonio Senzatela (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. Since he signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies in mid-May, Urena turned in a 7.29 ERA and 2.14 WHIP across 21 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.
