Highland Park suspect contemplated second shooting in Madison; bond denied

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people are dead and three others injured after a mass shooting in The Loop early Friday morning. Police said five men were leaving Persona Lounge, in the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:45 a.m., and got into an argument with another man. That man fired shots, hitting the five men -- killing two. One of the victims, identified as 29-years-old Duan Bates by the Medical Examiner's Office, suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was also taken to Stroger in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.Another 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, A 35-year-old man was shot twice in the left arm, and another man of unknown age was shot in the left buttocks. All three were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.Police are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO