Highland Park, IL

Highland Park suspect contemplated second shooting in Madison; bond denied

By Melissa Espana, Christine Flores, Erik Runge, Associated Press, Glenn Marshall
 2 days ago

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The suspected gunman in a Fourth of July parade shooting “seriously contemplated” committing a second shooting in Madison after he left Highland Park — where he is accused of killing seven and wounding several others. A judge denied bond on Wednesday for Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, who was charged with […]

Alleged Highland Park parade shooter charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting seven and wounding over 30 people at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday evening. Much more information about the shooting was released on Tuesday — including that the alleged gunman, Robert “Bobby” Crimo […]
Texas girl dies while attempting TikTok ‘Blackout Challenge’

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (FOX 44) – An eight-year-old Temple girl is dead from self-strangulation while participating in TikTok’s “Blackout Challenge.”. The Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC) is a legal resource for parents of children harmed by social media addiction and abuse. The organization has filed two wrongful death lawsuits in the death of Lalani Erika Renee Walton – in addition to the death of nine-year-old Arriani Jaileen Arroyo of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
2 men dead, 3 others injured after mass shooting in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people are dead and three others injured after a mass shooting in The Loop early Friday morning. Police said five men were leaving Persona Lounge, in the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:45 a.m., and got into an argument with another man. That man fired shots, hitting the five men -- killing two. One of the victims, identified as 29-years-old Duan Bates by the Medical Examiner's Office, suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was also taken to Stroger in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.Another 29-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, A 35-year-old man was shot twice in the left arm, and another man of unknown age was shot in the left buttocks. All three were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.Police are investigating.  
