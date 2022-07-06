ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin stages nuclear drills with intercontinental missiles capable of hitting Britain after former president warned crisis could lead to 'the end of mankind'

By Will Stewart for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Vladimir Putin has staged nuclear drills with his road-launched intercontinental Yars missiles in a forest in western Siberia.

The 7,500-mile range of the missiles means they would be capable of striking Britain or anywhere in Europe.

The test come just hours after Russia's former president and current head of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, issued the Kremlin's nuclear threat, warning of of the end of the 'existence of mankind' if Moscow is punished for war crimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xCIlo_0gWT5LNF00
Vladimir Putin has staged nuclear drills with his road-launched intercontinental Yars missiles in a forest in western Siberia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22WbxR_0gWT5LNF00
The 7,500 mile range of the missiles means they would be capable of striking Britain or anywhere in Europe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hXK1_0gWT5LNF00
Putin put his nuclear forces on alert earlier in the war with Ukraine and regular drills continue to be held

A statement from the Russian defence ministry said today: 'Over 100 pieces of hardware are taking part in the exercise.

'Launch vehicles of the Yars road-mobile missile systems of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces' Novosibirsk Missile Formation have trained redeployment during a scheduled drill.

'While performing their manoeuvres, missile units and detachments dispersed in a forest to increase concealment.'

They trained in killing mock saboteurs, reconnoitring the launch area, and in passing through 'contaminated' areas, said the defence ministry.

Putin put his nuclear forces on alert earlier in the war with Ukraine and regular drills continue to be held.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFG7D_0gWT5LNF00
Russia has not abated in its nuclear sabre-rattling, with Putin's allies regularly threatening the West with annihilation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjfyx_0gWT5LNF00
A statement from the Russian defence ministry said today: 'Over 100 pieces of hardware are taking part in the exercise'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15tY4k_0gWT5LNF00
Medvedev today warned the International Criminal Court (ICC) should refrain from attempting 'legally void' actions against Russia

Russia has not abated in its nuclear sabre-rattling, with Putin's allies regularly threatening the West with annihilation.

Medvedev today warned the International Criminal Court (ICC) should refrain from attempting 'legally void' actions against Russia.

The savage invasion of Ukraine continues to leave behind a litany of alleged war crimes, including the repeated shelling of civilians, accounts of rape and torture, summary executions and use of banned cluster munitions.

Medvedev, who was Putin's stand-in president between 2008 and 2012, said on Telegram today: 'The idea of ​​punishing the country that has the largest nuclear potential is absurd in itself. And potentially threatens the existence of mankind.'

He then accuses the US of trying to 'sow chaos and destruction' through the ICC, branding the Western superpower a 'daredevil or an idiot'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w7CAy_0gWT5LNF00
Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev has warned of the end of the 'existence of mankind' if Moscow is punished for war crimes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ounI_0gWT5LNF00
In April, Russia test launched its new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile in a show of nuclear strength

The Kremlin insider said: 'All American history, from the time of the conquest of the Indians, is a bloody war of annihilation. And we are talking about the most brutal extermination of the civilian population.

'It has become a signature style of American politics, whoever is in power there. During World War II, the United States destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki in this way - only to justify the huge expenses for the nuclear 'Manhattan Project'.

'Vietnam and Korea, Yugoslavia and Iraq, Cuba, Afghanistan and Syria are well aware of how disastrous the consequences of such invasions are - the list is long, and constantly updated.

'America has killed more than 20million people in 37 countries since the end of World War II, according to a study published in Global Research.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZlG3_0gWT5LNF00
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects the ruins of Lyceum building destroyed in a Russian missile strike near Kharkiv today

He accused the United States of wanting to put Moscow in front of international tribunals, while itself never facing punishment for its own wars.

Medvedev continued: 'The number of victims of the criminal policy of the United States today is comparable to the victims of the Nazi regime.

'So who's going to give us a show trial? Those who kill people and commit war crimes with impunity, but do not meet real condemnation in the international structures financed by them? Those who so firmly believed in their exclusivity and impunity? Those who believe they have the right to judge others, but be beyond the jurisdiction of any court?

'With Russia, this will not work. They understand this very well. Therefore, the filthy dogs of war stop by with their disgusting bark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnnQK_0gWT5LNF00
A view of a damaged building in Mykolaiv as Russia continues to shell residential buildings across the country

'But the United States and their useless mongrels should remember the words of Scripture: 'Judge not, lest you be judged; So that one day 'the great day of His wrath will not come to their house, and who can stand?''

Since Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, Medvedev has regularly taken to social media to lash out at the West and those critical of Moscow.

Last month, he called those who 'hate' Russia, 'degenerates' and vowed to work to 'make them disappear.'

He also warned any encroachment on the Crimea peninsula by a NATO member-state could amount to a declaration of war which could lead to 'World War Three'.

Medvedev said that if Finland and Sweden joined NATO, Russia would be ready for 'retaliatory steps' - and that could include installing Iskander hypersonic missiles 'on their threshold'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DNqG_0gWT5LNF00
The International Criminal Court's Assembly of States Parties held in The Hague is pictured, where Britain is sending a police officer and seven lawyers to The Hague to help support investigations into war crimes in Ukraine

'For us, Crimea is a part of Russia. And that means forever. Any attempt to encroach on Crimea is a declaration of war against our country,' Medvedev told the news website Argumenty i Fakty.

'And if this is done by a NATO member-state, this means conflict with the entire North Atlantic alliance; a World War Three. A complete catastrophe.'

Britain is sending a police officer and seven lawyers to The Hague to help support investigations into war crimes at the International Criminal Court.

The UK and Norway will also deliver 'war crimes investigation training' to Ukrainian police.

And officers from Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Unit are assisting with 'forensic and technical capabilities, such as biometrics and examination of digital devices'.

Growler Wolf
2d ago

He's got to 'now that if he fires one nuke the WORLD will wipe Russia off the map.

