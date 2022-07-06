ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs Releases Live Acoustic Performance Video Of “Tomorrow Me”

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
These acoustic performances of songs from Luke Combs’ new studio album, Growin’ Up, just hit different.

He recently dropped several live acoustic videos of some of the tracks from the record, which were recorded straight from Lumen Field in Seattle, at the home of the Seahawks.

He recently went on a mini tour with several stops at NFL stadiums across the country, and the new video of “Tomorrow Me” might be my favorite one yet.

You see him before the show with some of his band members in an empty stadium, and then they flash forward to the real show at the end while he sings in the pouring rain, which just makes for a really cool shot and visual to go along with the great performance.

Luke wrote “Tomorrow Me” with Ray Fulcher and Dean Dillon, and it was one of the pre-released singles from the tracklist. It quickly became a fan-favorite, where Luke finds himself reflecting on the possible consequences of taking a late night call from an ex and seeing where things go.

Instead of giving in and dealing with the fallout in the morning, he encourages himself to think long and hard about what he really wants so he doesn’t end up making a huge mistake.

I mean, you just can’t beat Luke and his incredible vocals paired with a simple acoustic backing:

