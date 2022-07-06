Mom Urged To Ditch Boyfriend Who Moved In After 8 Weeks: 'Alarm Bells'
Mumsnet users replied to the woman's relationship worries and told her: "No one falls in love faster than a man who needs somewhere to...www.newsweek.com
Mumsnet users replied to the woman's relationship worries and told her: "No one falls in love faster than a man who needs somewhere to...www.newsweek.com
Or a child predator moving on a desperate single Mom that values having someone warm her bed over her child’s safety
Get him out of your house while you can! Change those locks while you’re at it.
If she’s revealed she knows what she needs to do. Get a spine and kick him out.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 21