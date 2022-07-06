ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park suspect Robert Crimo’s parents being made scapegoats for gun control failures, attorney says

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
 2 days ago

An attorney representing the parents of the Highland Park parade shooting suspect has claimed they are being scapegoated by the “system”, when the focus should be on easy access to military-grade assault weapons .

High-profile Chicago lawyer Steve Greenberg , whose clients include R Kelly, said on Twitter that while Bob and Denise Crimo recognised the public’s “legitimate concern”, Robert Crimo could have purchased the weapons used in the July 4th attack without his parent’s help.

“The ‘system’ is trying to make this about parenting,” Mr Greenberg said on Wednesday.

“The bigger question, that must be answered and resolved, is why are military grade assault weapons available for anyone to purchase?”

On Tuesday, authorities revealed police officers were called to the family home in Highland Park in September 2019 when a then 19-year-old Robert Crimo allegedly threatened to “kill everyone” inside.

They removed 16 knives, a sword and a dagger from the home but no charges were pressed and Mr Crimo wasn’t arrested.

Three months later, Robert Crimo was granted his first Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card, under his father Bob Crimo’s sponsorship, which was approved one month later in January 2020.

Police have said 21-year-old Robert Crimo legally purchased a cache of firearms, including the high-powered assault rifle used in Monday’s deadly attack.

Mr Greenberg announced he had been retained by Bob and Denise Crimo on Tuesday night.

He said the parents’ were cooperating “1000%” with law enforcement.

“However it is important to know the Illinois State Police renewed the gun card when their son turned 21, long before this without any involvement from his father,” he said on Twitter.

“The parents share everyone’s desire to figure out everything that went wrong so that this doesn’t happen again, to more innocent people, children, and families.”

The Independent has sought comment from Mr Greenburg.

In a statement, the suspect’s parents offered “thoughts and prayers” after Robert Crimo was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

“We are all mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, and this is a terrible tragedy for many families, the victims, the paradegoers, the community, and our own,” Bob and Denise Crimo in a statement released through Mr Greenberg.

“Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to everybody.”

Bob Crimo Sr, who ran for mayor in Highland Park in 2019, appeared to show support for Second Amendment gun rights in the days after the Uvalde school shooting massacre.

On 27 May - three days after 19 children and two teachers were murdered at Robb Elementary School - his father Twitter account liked a tweet that read: “Protect the Second Amendment like your life depends on it.”

Comments / 24

Deadpoo
2d ago

His parents aren’t scapegoats. They are to blame. The father enabled him to get firearms by sponsoring him for a Firearm Owners ID card. They should be held accountable.

Reply(1)
11
ironman777
2d ago

Someone seriously needs to look into how he was granted a FOID card. He and his father obviously lied. You are asked very specific questions about your mental health. Also, had the cops arrested him or simply taken him to a hospital, he would’ve been denied. The state police do a criminal and psychological background. If you were hospitalized for mental reasons, especially threats of harm to others or suicide, you are denied and can reapply in 5 years.

Reply(1)
8
Bill Weronko
2d ago

I suspect the problem is at least partially with the parents and with a bent liberal society. You cannot buy "military grade assault weapons." The fact that this kid was a known problem to both the police and his parents also requires scrutiny.

Reply(2)
6
 

The Independent

