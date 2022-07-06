ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mitch McConnell says Americans aren’t working because they are ‘flush’ at the moment

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hlyaj_0gWT4vkG00

Mitch McConnell has claimed that the US labour shortage is due to people unwilling to work because they are “flush at the moment”.

The Republican Senate Minority Leader was speaking at an event in Paducah, Kentucky on Tuesday when he pitched his theory of why businesses are struggling to hire people.

“You’ve got a whole lot of people sitting on the sidelines because, frankly, they’re flush for the moment,” Mr McConnell said. “What we’ve got to hope is once they run out of money, they’ll start concluding it’s better to work than not to work.”

After several federal rescue packages, many Americans managed to build up some savings during the pandemic. According to Moody’s Analytics, US households gathered an estimated total of $2.6 trillion in extra savings during the pandemic until the end of last year.

The Kentucky Senator rejected President Joe Biden’s stimulus bill that made it through the House and Senate with only Democratic votes in late February and early March 2021.

The Trump administration managed to get two stimulus packages through Congress during the pandemic but Republicans have still blamed the $1,400 direct payments to Americans included in Mr Biden’s American Rescue Plan for increasing inflation and aiding people to avoid working.

Economists have instead said that multiple factors should be factored in to understand the labour shortage, such as people moving away from areas with open jobs, parents not being able to go back to work because of uncertainty created by the pandemic, and that the open positions being advertised could be a bad fit in terms of pay or experience for those looking to switch jobs or reenter the labour market.

This means that there could be other solutions to end the labour shortage than Mr McConnell’s suggestion that people need to run out of savings. Employers could offer better pay as well as more adaptable workplaces.

They could also change their job descriptions and requirements to get more people to apply.

While Mr McConnell is pushing the idea that people are trying to avoid working, the labour market has been getting stronger and stronger, having recovered at least 96 per cent of the jobs lost during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Insider. The jobs market is on track to fully recover by the end of this month.

The ratio of employment to population in the demographic that includes Americans between the ages of 25 and 54, which is considered to be the top employment age, is now higher than it was in July 2019, well ahead of the pandemic, figures from the St Louis Federal Reserve shows.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the United States Department of Labor, the unemployment rate is 3.6 per cent. Just before the pandemic hit the US, in February 2020, the unemployment rate was 3.5 per cent. The last time the unemployment rate hit such a low level was in 1969.

Americans have been quitting their jobs at close to record levels over the last year, but the number of open jobs remains high, possibly indicating that employees are leaving for other jobs with better pay, particularly in industries where low pay is common.

Comments / 1152

Cali Peach
2d ago

hahahah that's funny yes. because $2000 is definitely enough money to carry people through the last two years and counting. I know I'm still purchasing gold and diamonds from my $2000 stimulus checks from over a year ago! 🤣

Reply(86)
812
Semper Fi
2d ago

YOU GOTTA GO mitch, if savings bother you, you have lost your mind. How can you say people are living off savings and not wanting to work?? Pathetic, go tell your hero Frumpy...

Reply(52)
567
Katherine Taylor
2d ago

And he should know he doesn’t work either. What a joke he is. Assuming ppl don’t want to work. It’s been past time for him to BE GONE

Reply(25)
442
Related
The Independent

Mitt Romney and Rand Paul among 14 Republicans voting against healthcare for veterans suffering from burn pits

Fourteen Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Rand Paul, have voted against providing healthcare and benefits to US veterans who came home from America’s post-9/11 wars sick and dying from rare cancers and respiratory illnesses.On Thursday, the Senate passed the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act – a landmark bill that will presumptively link 23 conditions to a veterans’ exposure to burn pits while on deployment overseas.Now, around 3.5 million US veterans who lived and worked next to the huge open-air pits will finally be given automatic access to healthcare and disability benefits if they develop one of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
The Independent

Mike Pence inundated with criticism for calling Joe Biden the most dishonest president ‘in his lifetime’

Former vice president Mike Pence, who was victimised by Donald Trump for refusing to illegally throw the 2020 election result out of Congress on 6 January 2021, has slammed Joe Biden as the most falsehood-prone president of his lifetime.Mr Pence gave his opinion in an interview with Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow, who also served as director of the National Economic Council under Donald Trump from 2018 to 2021.The interview was primarily focused on the state of the economy, which Mr Pence addressed in the latest of a round of major speeches he has been giving across the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Stimulus#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Republican#Senate#Moody S Analytics#House#Democratic#Republicans#American Rescue Plan
Salon

Mo Brooks, betrayed by Trump in losing election bid, says he's willing to testify about Jan. 6

Correction: A previous version of the story incorrectly indicated Brooks lost a re-election bid for the House of Representatives. Tuesday's election was a runoff for Senate. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., the pro-Trump election-denier who lost his election bid for Senate this week, on Wednesday said that he'd be willing to publicly testify about January 6 to the House select committee if subpoenaed.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

'They can go to hell!': Right rejects push to force women to register for the draft

Some Republicans in Congress are going to war against their own party, coming out in full force against a renewed effort to make women register for the military draft. A coalition of 11 Republican senators led by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) lambasted a proposed amendment to the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act by Senate Democrats that would require women to register with the Selective Service System, putting them at odds with even some members of their own party who voted in favor of the amendment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Congresswoman sparks confusion by saying she’d shoot her own grandchildren to defend her guns

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko took several by surprise after she appeared to say she would shoot her own grandchildren while she took the floor of the House to oppose a gun safety bill last month.“I have five grandchildren. I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren,” she said. She went on to hit out at Democrats for attempting to “take away my right to protect my grandchildren” and “the rights of law-abiding citizens to protect their own children”.The statements were on made...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

733K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy