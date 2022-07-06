ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hayden Panettiere says she ‘didn’t want to see her child anymore’ due to opioid addiction

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4Dia_0gWT4nvg00

Hayden Panettiere has said an addiction to opioids left her no longer wanting to see her child.

The Heroes actor said she battled the addiction on top of postpartum depression .

“I’d think I hit rock bottom, but then there’s that trap door that opens,” the 32-year-old told People .

Panettiere shares a seven-year-old called Kaya with her ex, Ukrainian former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

“I never had the feeling that I wanted to harm my child, but I didn’t want to spend any time with her,” the Nashville actor added. “There was just this grey colour in my life.”

She said that her relationship with Klitschko began to break down due to her addiction and problem drinking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKoMJ_0gWT4nvg00

“He didn’t want to be around me. I didn’t want to be around me. But with the opiates and alcohol I was doing anything to make me feel happy for a moment. Then I’d feel worse than I did before. I was in a cycle of self-destruction,” she explained.

In 2018, Panettiere decided to send Kaya to live with Klitschko in Ukraine. “It was the hardest thing I ever had to do. But I wanted to be a good mum to her — and sometimes that means letting them go.”

The actor added that she has taken part in trauma therapy and inpatient treatment over the past year, and that she is now sober.

“I put a lot of work into myself and I had to be willing to be incredibly honest,” she explained.

“This hasn’t been easy and there were a lot of ups and downs. But I don’t regret even the ugliest things that have happened to me. I feel incredibly accomplished. And I feel like I have a second chance.”

Panettiere, who is currently filming the sixth Scream film, says she was first offered opioids when she was 15.

“They were to make me peppy during interviews,” she explained. “I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction.”

She added that, as she got older, “the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn’t live without”.

Panettiere credits an eight-month stint in rehab as giving her the tools to “get over the hump”.

“I’m just so grateful to be part of this world again, and I will never take it for granted again,” she added.

Comments / 440

Enoughalready
2d ago

Very honest lady..if she couldn’t love the child the right way glad she did the right thing and let the father take care of the daughter.. not a easy thing to do !!

Reply(41)
391
Mar-A-Gulago-Awaits
2d ago

She'll never be over the addiction, that's for life. All one can do is work their hardest to keep it at bay, one day at a time. My hats off to her for her honesty and dedication.

Reply(65)
224
Me Myself
2d ago

I'm sure this caused her daughter some serious trauma, but I hope she stays off the alcohol and drugs; and is able to do some repair to the damage done. Hopefully with the blurred drug blinders off..she will be able to see, and appreciate what an incredible blessing her daughter is to her.

Reply(16)
116
Related
AOL Corp

Hayden Panettiere's ex Brian Hickerson says she did 'great' opening up about addiction, abuse

Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, addressed the star's candid interviews with Good Morning America and People magazine. In interviews published on Wednesday, the 32-year-old Nashville actress opened up about her private battles with addiction and surviving her abusive relationship with Hickerson. "I thought she did a great job," Hickerson told...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Panettiere
Person
Wladimir Klitschko
Popculture

Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#The Addiction#Drugs#Postpartum Depression#Ukrainian
The US Sun

I’ve never wanted kids so went to get my tubes tied but was stunned by the doctor’s response – I left fuming

DESPITE knowing she doesn’t want children her entire life, TikToker Olivia Downs says she was denied tubal ligation when she asked her doctor for this surgery. When asking to get her tubes tied, Olivia Downs, 22, says that her doctor refused and instead argued that she may change her mind and so shouldn’t have something so permanent done.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PopCrush

New Bride Conned for 10 Months by Husband Who Was Actually a Woman in Disguise

A woman in Indonesia claims she was conned out of thousands of dollars by her new husband after she discovered he was actually a woman who had disguised herself. In documents obtained by The Mirror, the victim, referred to as NA, claims she entered into a relationship with a person claiming to be a man — identified by the initials AA — who she met through online dating.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
survivornet.com

Actress Valerie Bertinelli, 61, Says She’s ‘Happy To Spend The Rest Of Her Life Alone’ Amid Ugly Divorce From Her Estranged Executive Husband, 59

Actress Valerie Bertinelli was married to the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, but she still considers him to be a solemate. Bertinelli then married Tom Vitale in 2011, but she recently filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”. Now, Bertinelli is saying she’s perfectly happy being...
NFL
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Simon Cowell Breaks Silence After ‘X-Factor’ Star’s Fiancée Dies On Wedding Day

Following the news that former X-Factor contestant Tom Mann’s fiancée Danielle Hampson died on their wedding day, Simon Cowell – who served as a judge during Tom’s time on the show – expressed his deepest sympathies in a statement to TMZ. “As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him,” said Simon, 62. “From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Sandra Bullock Is Reportedly Only ‘Truly Happy’ When She’s With Her Kids

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock has enjoyed an illustrious acting career, who gave us gems like Miss Congeniality, The Lake House, The Blind Side, Gravity, Bird Box, and The Lost City to name a few. But now, she’s committed to doing what makes her the happiest, which is reportedly spending “quality time with her kids.” In a new interview with Us Weekly today, an insider reported that being with her kids, Louis, 12, and Laila, 10, makes the actress “truly happy.” “Sandra hates being away from them for days or weeks at a time,” an insider told Us...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

733K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy