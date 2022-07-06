Camper taken to the hospital after ‘cardiac event’ at Oklahoma summer camp

DAVIS, Okla. — A camper at an Oklahoma summer camp was taken to the hospital Tuesday after suffering from “a major cardiac event,” according to camp officials.

Todd Fisher, Oklahoma Baptists executive director said in a Facebook post that a camper at Falls Creek was in the hospital after having the medical episode.

Falls Creek is a camp run by the church in Davis, about 75 miles south of Oklahoma City.

“The family has asked that Oklahoma Baptists pray for the camper and for God to do a miracle,” Fisher said Tuesday. “Let’s all join together in prayer this evening for this camper.”

An update of the condition of the camper on Wednesday was not immediately known.

