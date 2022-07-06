ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, OK

Camper taken to the hospital after ‘cardiac event’ at Oklahoma summer camp

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Q3v5_0gWT4cDh00

DAVIS, Okla. — A camper at an Oklahoma summer camp was taken to the hospital Tuesday after suffering from “a major cardiac event,” according to camp officials.

Todd Fisher, Oklahoma Baptists executive director said in a Facebook post that a camper at Falls Creek was in the hospital after having the medical episode.

Falls Creek is a camp run by the church in Davis, about 75 miles south of Oklahoma City.

“The family has asked that Oklahoma Baptists pray for the camper and for God to do a miracle,” Fisher said Tuesday. “Let’s all join together in prayer this evening for this camper.”

An update of the condition of the camper on Wednesday was not immediately known.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Camper dies after cardiac episode at Falls Creek

DAVIS, Okla. — A camper who collapsed July 5 at Oklahoma Baptist church camp, Falls Creek, has died. Oklahoma Baptists posted the update Thursday afternoon, just two days after the incident. A letter signed by Executive Director Todd Fisher said in part, “Our hearts are broken as we grieve...
DAVIS, OK
kswo.com

Update: Silver Alert for Duncan woman Margie Pickens

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A silver alert was issued for 84-year-old Margie Pickens on June 15th. The Oklahoma City Metro search and rescue will conduct another search party the weekend of July 16th, and they are asking the community for their help. That Search and Rescue team said Pickens’ last...
DUNCAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davis, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Davis, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
chickashatoday.com

Silver Alert for missing Duncan woman

Margie Pickens, 84 of Duncan, has been missing since June 15th from her home in Duncan on South 11th. Authorities believe she would be on foot and traveled in an unknown direction.  A Silver Alert has been issued to be on the lookout for her.  Pickens is described as a...
DUNCAN, OK
KXII.com

Woman injured in Tishomingo fire

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - One person was injured in a house fire in Tishomingo Wednesday afternoon. Around 4 pm, police received a call about a house fire in the 600 block of East 21st Street with one person injured. When EMS arrived at the structure fire, they said they could...
TISHOMINGO, OK
news9.com

Man Identified In Grady County Oilfield Death

Matthew Kopf, an oil worker, died Thursday after an accident at an oilfield, Grady County Sheriff's Office confirm. County undersheriff Gary Boggess told News 9 that the 44-year-old from Newcastle was on a tractor on location at the oilfield. Authorities said the tractor chain broke and hit the employee in...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Fisher
KTEN.com

Mystery camera at Ardmore intersection explained

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We have an explanation for the mysterious camera at the busy Ardmore intersection of 12th Avenue and Commerce Street. It was installed by the Oklahoma Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion Program, which works to reduce the number of uninsured vehicles. The state's compulsory insurance law states...
ARDMORE, OK
KOCO

Fire causes popular Norman restaurant to close temporarily

NORMAN, Okla. — A popular restaurant along Interstate 35 in Norman is temporarily closed after a small fire on the building's roof early Wednesday morning. Ted's Café Escondido officials said in a news release that an equipment fire started Wednesday morning. The restaurant was already closed, and officials said the Norman Fire Department quickly contained the flames.
NORMAN, OK
poncacitynow.com

Two Dead in Oklahoma Lake Accidents

KOCO – A Norman man was killed Saturday at Lake Eufaula after surfing behind a boat, falling and being struck by the boat’s propeller as it backed up toward him, according to a Department of Public Safety news release. Braxton Byrd, 23, was killed around 6 p.m. roughly a mile south of Porum Landing Boat Ramp on Lake Eufaula. He was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later. Byrd was wearing a life preserver, DPS said.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camper#Summer Camp#A Camp#Hospital#Accident#Baptists#Cox Media Group
KFOR

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK
KXII.com

Boy drowns at Lake Murray

LAKE MURRAY, Okla. (KXII) - A 7-year-old boy drowned at Lake Murray Thursday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened around 6:30 p.m. about a half mile east of Lake Murray Marina in Love County. The boy, who was not named but troopers said is from Oklahoma City, was recovered in...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KOCO

Family, friends coming to terms with sudden death of newly elected district attorney

SHAWNEE, Okla. — A newly elected district attorney in Oklahoma suddenly died just days after voters elected him to the seat. Family and friends are still coming to terms with the death of David Hammer, who was elected Tuesday to be the new district attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties. His family has not revealed the cause of death as of Monday afternoon.
SHAWNEE, OK
247Sports

Oklahoma LB commit Phil Picciotti announces he’ll transfer to IMG

What had been speculated for quite some time is now official: Phil Picciotti will make a detour in the Sunshine State before taking his talents to Norman, Oklahoma. The Perkasie (Pa.) linebacker announced via social media that he’ll play his senior season at IMG Academy in Florida, which is widely considered the premier boarding school for athletic development in the United States. Over the past decade, IMG has consistently rostered elite prep talent from all over the nation, and sends dozens of players to the FBS every year. The program is now set to add one of the finest defensive prospects in the northeastern United States, as Picciotti will travel over a thousand miles from the Quaker State to make a one-season cameo for the Ascenders.
NORMAN, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
77K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy