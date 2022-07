It’s been clear for years that Baton Rouge’s cornerstone recreational feature, the LSU lakes, needs attention. Multiple studies have been conducted on the lakes’ poor health and overabundance of algae—blamed on its shallow depth. Civic leaders have called for improved connectivity from the lakes to surrounding neighborhoods. And users, who include the walkers, joggers and naturalists who traverse its periphery, have asked for safer trails and better recreational amenities.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO