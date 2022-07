NEWARK, NJ – Have you seen Patrice Lawrence Golden of South Orange? If so, the police in Newark are looking for him. According to Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Patrice Lawrence Golden, 29, of South Orange, who is wanted in connection with a burglary that occurred on Monday, June 27, 2022.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO