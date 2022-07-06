ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Rookies Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs hilariously attempt to paint Packers logo

By Zach Kruse
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DwYvP_0gWT3ND700

Green Bay Packers rookie receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs traded in their helmets for berets and attempted to re-create the team’s logo during the rookie premiere earlier this summer.

The task? Using only their memory as a guide, Watson and Doubs had to paint the Packers’ logo while the cameras were running.

Other rookies from around the NFL joined in. What followed was a parade of hilarious creations, and proof that most football players probably don’t have much of a future in the art business.

Here are all the rookies, including Watson and Doubs, hilariously attempting to re-create their new team’s logo:

Not interested in the full video? Here is the final product from Watson and Doubs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37POgx_0gWT3ND700
Christian Watson, NFL.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qo3n2_0gWT3ND700
Romeo Doubs, NFL.com

At the very least, Doubs had the right idea with the “G” and the green and gold colors. Watson, on the other hand, got almost everything right in terms of the shape and the configuration of the “G” inside the oval. Although the colors weren’t exactly right, he combined paints and added some artistic flair to the logo, and the final product was actually pretty great.

We’ll give Doubs a C for the effort. Watson gets an A-. Both were excellent compared to what Aidan Hutchinson attempted with the Lions logo.

