NHL

Biggest Potential Busts of the 2022 NHL Free Agent Class

By Marko Zlomislic
The Hockey Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just over a week to go before the official opening of NHL Free Agency, there is no better time to discuss one of the most iconic pairings known to man: general managers and massive free-agent contracts. The league’s history is littered with missteps, with executives handing out deals based on...

Related
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche, goalie Darcy Kuemper discussing contract

The Colorado Avalanche are pushing to re-sign several of their pending unrestricted free agents, including goaltender Darcy Kuemper. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports that Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic met with Kuemper’s representatives Wednesday morning in Montreal, and though there is no agreement yet, both sides want to continue talking as we inch toward free agent frenzy.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS WILL NOT QUALIFY RESTRICTED FREE-AGENT DYLAN STROME

Per semi-retired TSN Insider Bob McKenzie, the Chicago Blackhawks will not tender a qualifying offer to RFA Dylan Strome. Strome, the 2015 3rd overall draft pick, took some time to find his groove in the NHL but has developed a strong scoring touch over his past four seasons, posting 154 points in his last 225 games (.68 points/game). And if you consider his 2020-21 campaign (17 points in 40 games) an outlier, his averages are even better.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Darcy Kuemper: 3 best destinations in 2022 NHL free agency

The Colorado Avalanche made the surprising decision to acquire New York Rangers’ backup goalie Alexandar Georgiev ahead of NHL free agency. The move to bring Georgiev to Colorado effectively signals the end of Darcy Kuemper’s tenure in Colorado. Kuemper is set to hit unrestricted free agency, and the Avs’ trade suggests that they won’t be getting a deal done with their goaltender, thus clearing his path to hit the open market.
NHL
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FastBreak on FanNation

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole shares one regret from time with Pittsburgh Pirates

Gerrit Cole had many great moments and some not-so-great moments during his five MLB seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but one bad memory clearly stands out in his mind. Before his New York Yankees began their series against the Pirates on Tuesday, Cole was asked if he has any regrets from his time in Pittsburgh. He said he wishes he would have thrown a different pitch to Kyle Schwarber.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment dies at 53

MONTREAL -- Former NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment died unexpectedly Wednesday in Montreal, the NHL announced. He was 53. Marchment was attending the NHL draft in Montreal as a scout for the San Jose Sharks. A cause of death was not immediately available. "It's a sad day for for me personally,...
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire 1st, 2nd and 3rd Round Picks for DeBrincat

Chicago to pick No. 7 and No. 39 overall in 2022 draft, plus acquires 3rd round pick in 2024. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have acquired a first-round pick (7th overall) and second-round pick (39th overall) in the 2022 National Hockey League Draft and a third-round pick in 2024 from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Alex DeBrincat. With the addition of the seventh and 39th overall pick, Chicago now has seven selections in the first three rounds of the draft (one first round, three second round and three third-round picks). Chicago also has two picks in the sixth round and one in the seventh round.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Acquire 3 Players with Philadelphia Connections

Philadelphia is a close-knit city with interconnected residents in all of its neighborhoods and surrounding suburbs. The notorious sports landscape in the city includes a passionate fan base with a ferociously territorial attitude and a love for homegrown success stories. However, the Philadelphia Flyers haven’t featured too many local products over the years. Most of the area’s best youth hockey players move on to higher-level junior leagues in other locations, and few have made it back home at the NHL level.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Penguins Management Set Clear Objective For Next Trade

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has been a busy executive these last few weeks, and the volume of work won’t go down any time soon. With several pending free agents, including Evgeni Malkin, the Penguins are on a mission before the opening of free agency on July 13. The team wants to strike a deal to free up cap space and will do everything in their power to make that happen in the next couple of days.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Grading the Avalanche trade for Alexandar Georgiev from Rangers

The Colorado Avalanche finally climbed back on top of the NHL mountain, winning the 2021-2022 Stanley Cup. They did so in highly impressive fashion, going 16-4 in the playoffs and beating the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the Finals. Colorado has been knocking on the door of a breakthrough for a couple of years, but had been unable to put it all together. They finally did that this season, with one of the biggest differences being in goal. Darcy Kuemper had a fantastic year for Colorado. He went 37-12-4 with a 2.56 goals against average and a .921 save percentage. However, he is an unrestricted free agent and it appears the Avs will be unable to retain his services. That prompted the Avalanche Rangers trade for goalie Alexandar Georgiev.
DENVER, CO
bardown.com

Rating the first overall NHL draft picks from the last 10 years

The NHL Draft is right around the corner and everyone is looking ahead. Asking questions like what this draft means for the Montreal Canadiens rebuild? Whether Shane Wright is going to go first overall or not? But not us, we’re looking back! Today we’re rating all the first overall picks since the year 2012.
NHL
Yardbarker

Talks With Wild Ongoing, But Fleury Likely to Hit NHL Free Agency

As per numerous reports, including ones from TSN’s Darren Dreger and ESPN’s Kevin Weekes , there is no deal in place between the Minnesota Wild and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Rumors of a one-year deal hit social media on Wednesday, but those reports appear to be false and while talks are still ongoing between the veteran netminder and the Wild, Fleury is likely to test free agency starting on July 13th.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blue Jackets, Stars, Red Wings, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, just one day out from the first round of the NHL Entry Draft, there is plenty of talk and speculation surrounding a number of teams. Among the juiciest rumors, there is a lot going on in Edmonton where there is the discussion about who might replace Evander Kane, Duncan Keith possibly retiring, and more.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers News & Rumors: Draft Day, Fedotov, Schedule Released

The Philadelphia Flyers never seem to go through a week without making major headlines. The 2022 NHL Entry Draft begins in Montreal tonight, and free agency is just one week away. However, just ahead of the most consequential week of the offseason, goaltending prospect Ivan Fedotov found himself in a situation with implications beyond the organization and the NHL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

