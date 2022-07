STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 49-year-old Stapleton man has died after being struck by a Ford pickup truck Thursday night in an alleged hit-and-run incident, according to the NYPD. Police confirmed the victim’s identity as Alex Fakih of Jackson Street. The driver in the incident, Waldemar Gonzalez, 65, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and aggravated unlicensed operator, according to a Deputy Commissioner of Public Information spokeswoman.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO