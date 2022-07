Ohio has launched a new criminal justice database system to make background checks more accurate by making warrant and protection order reporting paperless. Mahoning County courts and law enforcement officials said the new eWarrants system can be a useful tool to streamline what can be a long and cumbersome process. But it’s still unclear when it could come to Mahoning, said Kathi McNabb Welsh, the county’s chief deputy clerk of courts.

MAHONING COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO