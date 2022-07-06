Boxing-Paul says Fury fight off, will find new opponent

Saweetie is all about taking her time. The rapper/entrepreneur has been quietly crafting her proper debut album, Pretty B.I.T.C.H. Music, after teasing its release for the better part of 2021. She recently explained the delay via her Instagram stories: “The past few years have been a growing experience for me as an artist, as a person, but above all as a WOMAN,” her caption read. “Through hours of self-reflection, I’ve realized that ‘Pretty B.*.TCH Music’ isn’t an album, it’s a movement. It’s a culture. It’s a language. It’s a lifestyle. We don’t rush with art, we take our time! This is not microwave sh*t! It’s baking and it will definitely be worth a taste.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 52 MINUTES AGO