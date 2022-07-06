ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Boxing-Paul says Fury fight off, will find new opponent

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Jake Paul’s fight against Briton Tommy Fury set for Madison Square Garden is off after the American YouTube personality-turned-boxer tweeted that he would take on a new opponent. The fight, which...

wtvbam.com

