CLEVELAND, Ohio – This year’s Tall Ships Festival in Cleveland will include some of the more disgusting denizens of the Great Lakes – sea lampreys. While the main attraction of the three-day gathering that begins Friday will be an armada of sailing vessels, including the flagship of Ferdinand Magellan’s famous expedition to circumnavigate the globe, the Great Lakes Fishery Commission will be on hand with a half-dozen sea lampreys in a tank to publicize the destructive nature of the invasive species and why it’s important to continue controlling its population.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO