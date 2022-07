STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — For a third consecutive year residents in Stevens Point have the chance to showcase their musical skills on an outdoor piano in the downtown area. Mayor Mike Wiza says the city’s public piano was installed this week near the transit stage by Guus on Main. This year’s piano was painted by volunteers from UWSP and will be available for anyone to play at any time.

