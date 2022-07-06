ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orinda man guilty of fraud debit card scheme

By Bay City News
(BCN) — A federal judge convicted an Orinda man of multiple felonies in connection with a prepaid debit card scheme that netted him more than $1.5 million.

Alan Safahi, 61, was found guilty of bank fraud, wire fraud and money laundering in a prepaid debit card scheme, following a nearly four-week federal bench trial in San Francisco, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and IRS Special Agent in Charge Mark H. Pearson.

Safahi developed an elaborate fraud scheme where he collected money from clients to fund prepaid debit cards but then lied to banks about the cards’ balances, pocketing the difference to the tune of $1.5 million, prosecutors said in the announcement.

For example, a client of Safahi’s company CardEx, would buy a prepaid debit card for $100 and spend $10 of that $100 balance. Safahi would then report to the bank the ‘balance’ of that card as $10 instead of $100. By doing this, Safahi was able to access the money representing the difference between the actual card balance and the amount spent and reported to the bank.

Safahi used the money he stole to pay off his company’s debt and issued himself an $80,000 check to use as a down payment to buy a house in Orinda, prosecutors said.

His fraud scheme began to unravel in 2014, when he shut down his CardEx business and directed an employee to provide the accurate balances of the prepaid debit cards to the bank, prosecutors said. Safahi had previously told the bank that there was over $93,000 on the cards but the true balance was $2.7 million, of which he had fraudulently appropriated $1.5 million.

For the bank fraud count, Safahi faces up to 30 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million or twice the gross gain or loss amount. He was also convicted of four counts of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. For the money laundering count, Safahi faces ten years and a possible fine of $250,000.

The judge has not yet set a sentencing date.

KRON4 News

Father and son convicted in food stamp fraud case

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a father and son in a food stamp fraud case, United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced Thursday. Ali Mugalli Hassan, 32, and Mugalli Ahmed Hassan, 50, both of Alameda, were convicted of conspiracy to defraud the United States, government benefits fraud greater than $5,000, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud, prosecutors said. Ali Mugalli Hassan owned and operated a convenience store on International Boulevard in Oakland, and members of his family served as cashiers at the store.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS News

Father, son found guilty in Oakland convenience store food stamp fraud scheme

OAKLAND – The owner of a convenience store in East Oakland, along with his father, were found guilty on multiple counts for committing fraud involving the government's Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, federal prosecutors said. According to U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds' office, a jury found 32-year-old Ali Mugalli Hassan and...
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Mail

Bank of America worker, 42, who faked terminal cancer in £1.8m insurance scam and blew the money on cars, property, and private education for his children is jailed for six years

A former Bank of America worker who faked having terminal cancer as part of a series of scams worth a combined £1.8 million has been jailed for more than six years. Rajesh Ghedia, 42, falsely said he would be dead within 12 months, faking medical documentation and letters from a consultant to claim insurance money between October 2020 and May last year.
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

We warned you — California just went and leaked gun owners' personal data

Just when you think gun control advocates can't do anything more to lose the trust of gun owners, they find a way. After multiple warnings from gun owners, and from this editorial page, California accidentally posted its entire database of concealed carry permit holders and their personal information when the state launched its new online firearms portal Monday, per the Reload.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The extremely convincing Bay Area scam that I almost fell for

In this age of endless spam and scam calls, I don’t pick up my phone for anyone unless I recognize the number. Which is why, when my friendly neighborhood Bay Area credit union called, I picked right up. I’ve learned from painful personal experience that when the credit union is calling, there’s usually a fraud issue, and the sooner it’s dealt with the better.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Rapper Who Bragged About Unemployment Scheme in Music Video Has Agreed to Plead Guilty

A rapper who boasted about committing unemployment fraud has agreed to a plea deal. According to the Department of Justice, 33-year-old Fontrell Antonio Baines, aka Nuke Bizzle, has confessed to illegally obtaining COVID relief funds in the summer of 2020. Baines is accused of bragging about the scheme in the music video for “EDD”—a reference to the Employment Development Department debit cards that are issued through the mail.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KRON4 News

Man pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fund fraud

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A San Jose man has pleaded guilty to a fraudulent loan application scheme in order to get millions of dollars from programs implemented to assist businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California announced on Friday. Lebnitz Tran, 41, submitted at least 27 Paycheck […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man stabbed to death Monday night

(BCN) — Police said a man was stabbed to death late Monday in East Palo Alto. Officers responded to an 11:35 p.m. report of a stabbing victim in the 400 block of East O’Keefe Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim and applied first aid before paramedics arrived, but the stabbing victim died at the […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
