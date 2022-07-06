ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Best Fried Chicken In Michigan

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 2 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

There is something truly magical about biting into the perfect piece of fried chicken. The crisp coating surrounding tender, juicy meat is something that dreams are made of — and something that not every restaurant can get just right. While many restaurants have fried chicken on their menu, we are searching for the best of the best in your state. If you're looking for the same (and if your mouth has started watering while reading this), you'll want to stick around.

Mashed graciously compiled a list of all the best places to get fried chicken in the United States. They named Green Dot Stables in Detroit and Lansing as the best friend chicken in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it:

Green Dot Stables has two locations in Michigan in the cities of Detroit and Lansing. This highly regarded eatery is best known for its scrumptious sliders. Specifically, the Fried Chicken slider is amazing. You get a crispy filet of fried chicken that has been doused with maple syrup. This bad boy tastes even better than it sounds. If you enjoy chicken and waffles, you'll adore these sliders. While you're here, take advantage of their $3 cocktails and their wide selection of beer.

This Is The Best Lake In Michigan

If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Michigan is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

You Might Love These Popular Sandwich Shops In Lansing

Food is always a popular subject to write about. There are tons of dining options in the mid Michigan area that feature food from around the world. I enjoy a nice meal out occassionally with my wife. We enjoy Dusty's Cellar and the Bistro in Williamston. We don't go out on date nights as much as we should. Most of the time we like to keep it simple when it comes to eating out. Sandwiches are always a good option for us if we are in a rush or it just sounds good.
LANSING, MI
MetroTimes

Plummeting marijuana prices are smoking out small cannabis businesses in Michigan

Prices for legal marijuana have hit all-time lows in Michigan, even as inflation is driving up the costs of most other products, like gas and food. For now, the trend is great for cannabis consumers, who can find deals on flower, edibles, and concentrates that are comparable or better than what’s on the black market.
Americajr.com

Detroit Area Welcomes New Rally House Store

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Rally House continues to add to the roster in Michigan, this time in the Detroit area. Rally House Fairlane Green has set up shop in Allen Park, MI, a few minutes southwest of Downtown Detroit. Here, customers can explore a diverse array of sports apparel for numerous pro and college teams and an incredible selection of local merchandise inspired by businesses and themes specific to the area.
DETROIT, MI
