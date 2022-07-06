ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lisa Rinna Apologizes For Wild Social Media Rants Blaming 'Grief' For Her Outbursts

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3heJlF_0gWSzt3V00
Source: Mega

Lisa Rinna has given an explanation for her outlandish behavior on social media. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Monday, July 4, to reveal she is still in the throws of grief after losing her mother, Lois Rinna, last year.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pK2dL_0gWSzt3V00
Source: Mega

Rinna, 58, first shared a quote that read, “Grief never ends… But it changes. It’s a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith… It is the price of love."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK!

“I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me. I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you," the former soap star explained to her 3.4 million followers.

"I never thought I would feel this way. I really thought grief would be about sadness and pain but it’s so much more," Rinna emphasized. "I am really struggling, I just never thought it would feel like this but here it is."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNy6d_0gWSzt3V00
Source: Bravo

"Losing my Mom has really hit me hard. Thank you for your patience with me I know it’s not easy to have warm fuzzies for me right now but I’ll get through this and hopefully come out the other side stronger and better," she continued before thanking everyone for their support.

As OK! previously reported, the Rinna Beauty founder has caused quite the stir as of late, going after costar Garcelle Beauvais and the entire cast of The Real Housewives of Dubai on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

“We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle [Beauvais] we are all of a sudden called a racist,” Rinna shockingly wrote on Thursday, June 30. “That’s bulls**t. I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes. And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p**sies are Go watch Dubai.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Du5b2_0gWSzt3V00
Source: Bravo

The ladies of Bravo's latest franchise did not hold back from calling the former Melrose Place star out. “Rinna Africa called and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth. Tune in next Wednesday 9pm for a brand new episode of #RHODUBAI@BravoTV," breakout star Chanel Ayan clapped back on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin

Let’s talk about the husband, shall we? Kim Richards was nothing if not authentic during her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I won’t get too deep, but I love me some Kimberly and wish her nothing but the best. Personally, I’m not sure she’s the sister we have to worry about embellishing the truth or […] The post Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Popculture

Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Wears Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger After Mama June Loses Custody: Photo

Is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson engaged? The 16-year-old wore a diamond ring on that finger in a snapshot from the first photos of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins. The image, which was released June 20 and can be seen below, shows Alana spending time with her family while sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This fueled speculation that Alana’s engaged to her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rants#The Real Housewives Of
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Walks Paris Runway In Tight Catsuit: Photos

Lourdes Leon, 25, is a bonafide runway superstar. The oldest daughter of Madonna, 63, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she strutted down the runway in a skintight catsuit by Marine Serre on Saturday, June 25. The ensemble featured the brands signature moon print in white against black fabric for a dramatic contrast, along with a built in shoe and gloves. Lourdes was styled with plenty of gold chains reminiscent of the 1980s, along with a bold belt and plenty of stacked bracelets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

It's Final! Kaley Cuoco Divorce Settlement Revealed: No Spousal Support To Ex-Husband Karl Cook

Actress Kaley Cuoco will not have to pay a dime to her ex-husband Karl Cook in monthly spousal support, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 36-year-old Flight Attendant star and her ex were able to hash out an agreement in less than a year after they split. The deal states the parties were married on June 30, 2018. Prior to walking down the aisle, the two signed an "iron-clad" prenuptial agreement.Neither party tried to contest the terms of the prenup which said Cuoco would not have to pay spousal support in the event of a...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

78K+
Followers
1K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy