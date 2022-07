The high school class of 2022 has graduated, and many of them will be going to college this fall. According to USA Facts, 66.2% of high school graduates will enroll in college within a year of graduating, but that is down from 70.1% in 2009. Further, according to the Strada Education Network, an Indianapolis education nonprofit, more than 1 million fewer students enrolled in college this spring compared with the same period in 2020, continuing a pattern of decline.

