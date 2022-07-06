ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Active-duty soldier shot, killed in Syracuse

By Isabella Colello
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago
(File: Getty)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A shooting in Syracuse took the life of an active-duty soldier on the Fourth of July holiday.

According to Syracuse Police Spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski, officers responded to the 300 block of Parkway Drive in the city of Syracuse for a reported shooting with injuries.

Upon arrival, a 19-year-old male was found shot in the midsection. The victim, identified as Malik Sharif Shipman, was transported to Upstate University Hospital but died due to his injuries.

Shipman was confirmed to be an active-duty member of the military. He is originally from Fairburn, Georgia, which is a town located outside of Atlanta.

An investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Multiple casings were located on the scene and at least two vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Those with information are asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.

ABC50 has reached out to both the Fort Drum Public Affairs Office and Onondaga District Attorney’s Office and is awaiting statements.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information is released.

