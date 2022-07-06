Residents of Colona asked to conserve water

MACOMB, Ill (KWQC) - The City of Macomb received $330,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to directly aid the Residential Façade Improvement Grant Program. The Residential Façade Improvement Grant Program will use the money to match income-eligible homeowners within the City of Macomb up to $10,000 to improve the exterior of their home that faces the public right-of-way.
MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - The City of Moline Public Works Department is hosting their first ever Name a Snowplow contest. Submissions are due by Friday, August 13, which can be emailed to publicworksvm@moline.il.us or private messaged through the City of Moline Public Works Facebook. When submitting the names, include the subject line as, “Name a Snowplow”.
LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Schafer’s access road at Lake Odessa is closed for construction starting July 25. According to the Port Louisa National Wildlife Refuge, repairs on Schafer’s access, 97th St., are beginning July 25 and will last for about 2 weeks. During this time, all boaters...
Emergency personnel on Friday at about 11:40 a.m. responded to Rock Island’s 4th Avenue and 24th Street, the scene of an accident involving a pickup truck and semi trailer. One person from the pickup was loaded into an ambulance. The pickup appeared to be westbound on 4th Avenue and ended going over the curb into the Social Security Administration parking lot.
The grounds at TPC Deere Run in Silvis were home to many families before becoming the home of the John Deere Classic. The 385-acre property features the Stone House; one of the oldest buildings in Rock Island County. Now, the house is the headquarters for the John Deere Classic, but for many families over the years, it was home.
Statistics have been released from the state of Iowa that show Davenport's most dangerous street and it's really not surprising. The Iowa Crash Analysis Tool looks at what crashes happened when on what roads in Iowa cities. It considers things like crash severity, drunk driving, animal-related crashes, and several categories. If you look at the map, you'll notice one road with a lot of red crash dots on it. That would be Locust Street.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -A weekly community meal in Rock Island has been going strong for twenty years and it’s estimated that more than 75 thousand meals have been served since it began. Reverend Robb McCoy of Two Rivers United Methodist Church talks about the community meal that began...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican grocery store and restaurant will reopen Friday. The building was destroyed in a fire in December 2021. Officials determined the fire was due to a commercial stove in the first-floor business being too close to a wall, causing heat to transfer from the stovetop burners into the wall cavity. No one was injured.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport firefighters responded to Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities for reports of a structure fire. Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities is located at 3625 Mississippi Avenue. According to an official with Habitat, the fire was only on the roof. No damage was done to the inside...
West Burlington, IA- The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant (IAAAP) Restoration Advisory Board is scheduled to meet at 9 AM on Tuesday, July 19th, in the Council Chambers of West Burlington City Hall. The General Public will have the opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns about the plant’s environmental clean-up...
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine police officer received the Life Saving Award on his 30th anniversary of service to the Muscatine community. Lieutenant Jeff Jirak was presented this award by Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark during the Muscatine City Council meeting on July 7. According to the city in a...
MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will update residents and ask for input about the new broadband provider on July 13. Rayapati will be in the Gold and Silver Room of the Moline Public Library on July 13 at 6:30 p.m. to update the residents on the current status of the city’s search for a new high-speed broadband provider.
ROCK ISLAND Co, Ill. (KWQC) - On June 23, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved three agreements authorizing $3 million in grade crossing protection funds. These funds are to help pay for the installment of automatic warning devices at eleven highway-rail grade crossings in Bureau, LaSalle, Putnam, and Rock Island counties.
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - As the result of an emergency water line repair on Hunter Lane and S 26th Ave in the City of Eldridge, there has been an interruption of water service, and a Boil Water Order has been issued for anyone East of 61 in the affected area, according to a media release by the City of Eldridge.
Visit Quad Cities on Thursday announced its full slate of officers and board members for fiscal year 2022-2023. “I’m honored to serve as the next chairman of Visit Quad Cities and continue working alongside engaged community leaders to push the Quad Cities forward,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E, who is executive director of Quad Cities International Airport.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two separate crashes resulting in injuries occurred on Wednesday at intersections along Locust Street in Davenport. The first intersection crash at Locust and Marquette Street involved three cars, sending three people to the hospital, while the other occurred at the intersection of Locust and Cedar, with one person reporting injuries.
There's a new embezzlement case to report. Fifty-four-year-old Donna Unrath of Amboy is charged with the felony of theft between $10,000 to $100,000. While working as finance manager for the Woodhaven Association at Woodhaven Lakes in Sublette, Unrath allegedly stole cash over a seven-year period from the camping community. She's...
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison firefighters battled two blazes on Thursday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m. a porch on the north side of Eighth Street on the east end caught fire after a heating gun was used on some renovations to the porch of the home in the historical district.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers, Ketchup Kaitlyn and Benny Buns bring Wienermobile to the Quad Cites area. One of the six 27-foot Wienermobiles making its way across the country as part of the Coast to Coast Winnie Roast will be around the Quad Cities Friday through Sunday. Ketchup...
