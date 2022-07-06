ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County DA George Gascón Recall Campaign Turns in 717,000 Signatures Today

KABC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgram note: Hear former LA DA Steve Cooley with the deadline-day update at 6:45 tonight with Frank Mottek on Mottek on Money on 790 KABC. The Recall Committee sent this press release moment ago:. Update: Recall Campaign to Submit 717,000 Signatures to the LA County Registrar Today. (LOS ANGELES,...

www.kabc.com

