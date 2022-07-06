ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trail Blazers plan to waive Eric Bledsoe

By Luke Adams
 2 days ago
Former LA Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe (12) will become a free agent in the upcoming days. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bledsoe had been under contract for $19.38M in 2022-23, but only $3.9M of that money is fully guaranteed. If the point guard were to remain under contract through July 10, his full salary would become guaranteed, so Portland will officially waive him before that happens.

Bledsoe, 32, began the 2021-22 season with the Clippers, appearing in 54 games (29 starts) for L.A. and averaging 9.9 PPG, 4.2 APG, and 3.4 RPG in 25.5 minutes per contest. However, he was sent to Portland in the Norman Powell/Robert Covington trade prior to the trade deadline.

Bledsoe never actually appeared in a single game for the Blazers. The team announced in March that he was being shut down for the season after receiving a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to address the tendinopathy in his left Achilles tendon.

The Blazers were in tank mode after the trade deadline and were shutting down just about veteran on their roster who had a minor ailment, so there’s no reason to think that Bledsoe’s Achilles issue is significant enough to hinder his ability to catch on with a new team once he reaches free agency.

Portland will have the option of applying Bledsoe’s $3.9M in dead money solely to the 2022-23 cap or stretching it into increments of $1.3M across three seasons. Stretching that cap hit could be something the Blazers consider, given their proximity to the luxury tax line.

Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype (Twitter link) estimates that Portland’s team salary is approximately $3.7M above the tax threshold, but we will need to wait for the official details to come in on contracts for Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, and Gary Payton II to know for sure.

