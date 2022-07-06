1 killed in rollover crash in Lee County

Emergency personnel on Friday at about 11:40 a.m. responded to Rock Island’s 4th Avenue and 24th Street, the scene of an accident involving a pickup truck and semi trailer. One person from the pickup was loaded into an ambulance. The pickup appeared to be westbound on 4th Avenue and ended going over the curb into the Social Security Administration parking lot.
Statistics have been released from the state of Iowa that show Davenport's most dangerous street and it's really not surprising. The Iowa Crash Analysis Tool looks at what crashes happened when on what roads in Iowa cities. It considers things like crash severity, drunk driving, animal-related crashes, and several categories. If you look at the map, you'll notice one road with a lot of red crash dots on it. That would be Locust Street.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. According to a press release, police responded to Genesis West Hospital around 4:55 p.m. for a 20-year-old man who had non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say he was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a rollover crash about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Marquette and Locust streets. According to police, there were three cars involved, and one rolled over. Police said three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison firefighters battled two blazes on Thursday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m. a porch on the north side of Eighth Street on the east end caught fire after a heating gun was used on some renovations to the porch of the home in the historical district.
KNOX CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident Monday that injured three people, according to a press release. Officials say police responded to the intersection of Illinois Route 97 and US 150 at 10:45 a.m. Officers on scene found the drivers of the two vehicles...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two separate crashes resulting in injuries occurred on Wednesday at intersections along Locust Street in Davenport. The first intersection crash at Locust and Marquette Street involved three cars, sending three people to the hospital, while the other occurred at the intersection of Locust and Cedar, with one person reporting injuries.
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine police officer received the Life Saving Award on his 30th anniversary of service to the Muscatine community. Lieutenant Jeff Jirak was presented this award by Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark during the Muscatine City Council meeting on July 7. According to the city in a...
An Ottumwa man is accused of assaulting and robbing a victim last month at Foster Park in Ottumwa. 19-year-old Kenory Michael has been charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, and willful injury, a Class D felony. On June 28 at approximately 4:20 PM, police say Michael kicked the...
A Galesburg woman was charged with drunk driving (among several charges) for a Fourth of July accident in Knox County. The accident occurred on Illinois 97 at U.S. 150, Knox County, at about 10:45 a.m. on July 4, 2022. Brittney Thomas, 29, of Galesburg, was driving a 2010 Blue Chrysler van north on Illinois 97 and a 2021 Black Honda SUV was traveling south at the same location.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport firefighters responded to Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities for reports of a structure fire. Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities is located at 3625 Mississippi Avenue. According to an official with Habitat, the fire was only on the roof. No damage was done to the inside...
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Bradley Blancke, 41, is wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on two charges of possession of meth. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you...
The Macomb Fire Department reported no injuries from a house fire at 1020 E. Carroll St. on Tuesday night. The department said it appeared the fire was caused by an electrical problem in the attic. The roof sustained fire damage, and the house sustained smoke and water damage throughout, causing...
2 garages, 1 vehicle are a total loss after early morning fire in Davenport. Fire officials say no one occupied the garages at the time of the fire and assessed the vehicle and two garages as a total loss. FAD 07-03 PM. Updated: 19 hours ago. There will a First...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was sentenced this week to a suspended five-year prison sentence and probation for shooting a man in the lobby of a hospital emergency room in March. G’Sani Natric Bogan, 21, pleaded guilty in April to reckless use of a firearm and possession of...
LOUISA Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Schafer’s access road at Lake Odessa is closed for construction starting July 25. According to the Port Louisa National Wildlife Refuge, repairs on Schafer’s access, 97th St., are beginning July 25 and will last for about 2 weeks. During this time, all boaters...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican grocery store and restaurant will reopen Friday. The building was destroyed in a fire in December 2021. Officials determined the fire was due to a commercial stove in the first-floor business being too close to a wall, causing heat to transfer from the stovetop burners into the wall cavity. No one was injured.
At 9:03 PM, July 5, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in a single-family home located at 1020 E Carroll Street. The initial crew arrived on scene at 9:05 PM and found smoke emitting from the attic. Entry was made into the structure where fire was found in the attic. The fire was extinguished and deemed Under Control with a Loss Stopped at 10:39 PM. No Injuries were reported to residents or fire personnel.
