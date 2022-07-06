DOUG CREAMER COLUMN: Mary and Martha

The life of the woman we know today as Joan of Arc is astoundingly well documented. She was born circa 1412 in the village of Domrémy, north-east France, during the hundred years war. She had visions of saints from about age 13. At 17 she presented herself to the Dauphin’s court at Chinon, and, based on her God-sent visions, persuaded him she could save France. Wearing armour, with hair cut short as a man’s, she led the French to several victories over the English and their allies, until she was captured and imprisoned, condemned as a heretic, and burned at the stake at the age of 19. Since then, she has been wielded as a symbol by wildly opposed ideologues: fascist and communist, Vichy government and French Resistance, nationalist and feminist.

