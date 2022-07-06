ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

Gas prices in Los Angeles, Orange counties drop for 22nd consecutive day

By City News Service
ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Wednesday for the 22nd consecutive day and 23rd time in 24 days, decreasing 1.9 cents to $6.264.

The average price has dropped 19.6 cents over the past 24 days, including two-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The run of dropping prices follows an 18-day streak of increases totaling 36.9 cents.

The average price is 7.3 cents less than one week ago and 10.2 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.934 more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price also decreased for the 22nd consecutive day and 23rd time in 24 days, dropping 2.1 cents to $6.17. It has decreased 24 cents over the past 24 days, including six-tenths of a cent Tuesday. The run of dropping prices follows a 17-day streak of increases totaling 35.1 cents.

The Orange County average price is 8 cents less than one week ago and 17.1 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.882 more than one year ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n1k9a_0gWSyQgl00

The dropping prices are continuing despite a gas tax increase of 2.8 cents per gallon that took effect Friday.

The national average price dropped for the 22nd consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 2.1 cents to $4.779. It has dropped 23.7 cents over the past 22 days, including seven-tenths of a cent Tuesday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 8.9 cents less than one week ago and 8.6 cents less than one month ago, but $1.645 more than one year ago.

Comments / 6

Related
CBS LA

Are Southern California gas prices finally dropping?

After a brutal stretch of prices rising at the pump, analysts say the average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in Los Angeles County could be finally dropping. Prices Wednesday in the area dropped for the 22nd consecutive day, decreasing 1.9 cents to $6.264. The dropping prices are continuing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

SoCal gas prices drop for 22nd consecutive day

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Wednesday for the 22nd consecutive day and 23rd time in 24 days, decreasing 1.9 cents to $6.264. The average price has dropped 19.6 cents over the past 24 days, including...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Gas Prices Are Slowly Dropping in LA County

Thursday brought one of the biggest drops in gas prices that Los Angeles County has seen in some time. But don't get too excited -- at a decrease of about three cents per gallon, we're still not anywhere near the prices seen at this time in 2021. The price of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Orange Counties#Traffic
Saurabh

These are the best apartments available for rent under $800 in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations to live in the United States despite the recent fall in population. It offers one of the most diverse living environments, and the city is so engaging that you will never run out of things to do. It boasts breathtaking landscapes, beautiful sand beaches, gorgeous mountains, and an amazing food scene.
Santa Monica Daily Press

County eyes July 29 as earliest date for mask mandates

Los Angeles County has been under the threat of a new mask mandate for several weeks and while the area inched closer to the threshold with new data released on Thursday, officials also said they’ve changed the way they report cases to better reflect the situation in Los Angeles county specifically.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Cory M. Arnold

July 6th: Updates from Long Beach Recycles, Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation and Los Angeles County

Anyone can get #monkeypox, which can spread by close/intimate contact with an infected person or by touching contaminated materials.Los Angeles County. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

More than 4,000 pounds of fireworks seized from 2 locations in the Inland Empire

Four people have been arrested and more than 4,000 pounds of fireworks were seized in a multi-agency operation to crackdown on the sales of illegal fireworks.After two people were arrested on last Saturday during a "buy-bust" operation conducted by CalFire peace officers, investigators learned of fireworks being stored at two more locations. With a search warrant encompassing Riverside, Orange, and San Bernardino counties, CalFire was joined by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and the hazardous device teams from Riverside County and Orange County to seize approximately 4,424 pounds of fireworks and arrest two more people.The names of those arrested were not released.CalFire says that Riverside County has zero tolerance for the use and sale of dangerous fireworks due to the risk of sparking a wildfire.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
capitalandmain.com

Should L.A. and Long Beach Get a New Deal From Their Powerhouse Ports?

At the peak of last year’s supply chain crisis, the typically invisible operations of the nation’s ports came under a glaring media spotlight. But with the focus on consumer frustration, little attention was paid to whether massive public investment in the ports was producing commensurate benefits to the public.
LONG BEACH, CA
What Now Los Angeles

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Expanding Throughout Los Angeles County

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, the nation’s first taquito-focused franchise, is significantly expanding throughout Los Angeles County. The company, owned by CEO Ryan Usrey, currently has no locations within Los Angeles County. The closest locations are Brea and Chino Hills. Now, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos plans to add even more locations throughout the area. The upcoming sites include Long Beach, Lakewood, Downey, Whittier, Glendale, and Covina. Beyond Los Angeles County, The Aurora Group is planning to open locations in Corona, Eastvale, Riverside, Temecula, Menifee, Lake Elsinore, Hemet, Murrieta, Moreno Valley, Perris, and El Cerrito.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Fourth Of July Gas Prices Reach Record High As New Tax Activates

Los Angeles saw a Fourth of July record for gas prices just as the state’s new gas tax increase took effect. The L.A. County average for regular grade gas was $6.285 per gallon on July Fourth, with the previous record high set in 2008 at $4.597 per gallon, according to prices recorded by the American Automobile Association.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
125K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy