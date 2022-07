Photo: Summer in downtown Bennington: Photos courtesy of Southwestern Vermont Chamber and Lorianna Weathers Photography. Vermont Business Magazine The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce distributed its annual State of the Commerce survey to its business and nonprofit members recently. The purpose of the State of the Commerce Survey was to hear from regional businesses and nonprofits about how they were doing in the current economy, what their current attitudes were in relation to economic vitality, and what new small business trends they saw emerging.

