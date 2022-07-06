Town of Geneva Moves Forward on Videoconferencing for Meetings

The Geneva Fire Department is urging drivers to use extra caution and patience this weekend. With the Ironman race and the Geneva Firefighters Parade, this weekend could bring an extraordinary number of visitors and traffic in and through the city. The parade will be starting at 7 on Saturday and is expected to have between 50- 60 different marching units, emergency apparatus, and bands. There will be no thru traffic downtown during the parade and parking will be limited.

GENEVA, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO