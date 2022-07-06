ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Town of Geneva Moves Forward on Videoconferencing for Meetings

By Lucas Day
 2 days ago
The Geneva Town Board has adopted a new law that allows the town board and other town committee members to use videoconferencing in order to...

