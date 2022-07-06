Town of Geneva Moves Forward on Videoconferencing for Meetings
The Geneva Town Board has adopted a new law that allows the town board and other town committee members to use videoconferencing in order to...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The Geneva Town Board has adopted a new law that allows the town board and other town committee members to use videoconferencing in order to...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0