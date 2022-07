CHASSELL, Mich. (WJMN) – Along the main drag on US-41 in Chassell, you’ll find Lacey’s Curbside Bistro. “I didn’t really have like a life path sorted out for myself and I do a lot waitressing and I bartend,” said owner, Lacey Rajala. “I’ve been a local for 10 years here in Chassell and this place was vacant for two years and that had the for sale sign and I guess just driving to work everyday I got tired of looking at it. Then me and my mom put our heads together and we were like, ‘Well, we could do something like this.'”

