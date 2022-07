NORFOLK, Va. – Most Norfolk State fans are used to seeing head men’s basketball coach Robert Jones on the bench inside Echols Hall during a game. However, this summer NSU supporters can see him on a different court, one that is a bit closer to his roots. Jones will lead the HBCUnited squad as one of the participating teams in The Basketball Tournament. Sixty-four total teams make up the field of teams from all over the country with the winners receiving $1 million.

