Calvin Eng says he doesn't know what he's doing. If that's true, it's true in the best kind of way. For one, he certainly does know how to stuff a fish, perhaps like no one else in the restaurant industry does. Eng would know — he's gone looking for his competition. He also intimately understands food nostalgia. Yes, his restaurant, Bonnie's, is a homage to the food his mom made him as a kid, and it's that food that he still craves the most, but Eng's mastery of food nostalgia goes beyond honoring his roots.

