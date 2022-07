After an ex-boyfriend forced her into her own car at gunpoint in an attempt to kidnap her, a woman tried to escape her attacker by jumping out of the vehicle onto the I-10 South onramp, Baton Rouge Police said. According to an affidavit provided by BRPD, Treston Bickham, 30, confronted...

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO