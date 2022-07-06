Wimbledon 2022 LIVE RESULTS: Nick Kyrgios WINS to reach semi-final, Nadal LOSES third set after medical time out

RAFAEL NADAL in action on Centre Court RIGHT NOW against American No 1 Taylor Fritz, but he is struggling with an abdominal injury.

The Spanish icon had to go for a medical time-out off the court as he chases a calendar Grand Slam.

And the winner will play Nick Kyrgios in the semi-final on Friday.

Kyrgios defeated Chile star Cristian Garrin in straight sets on No 1 Court.

Nadal* 3-6 7-5 3-6 4-5 Fritz

Taylor holds on... just.

Fritz just about got through that service game.

He was down break point and got into a lengthy rally before eventually finding a superb forehand winner that kissed the line.

Nadal will serve to stay in Wimbledon 2022...

Plans for tonight

Kyrgios said: "There's a lot to be done, go back, dad will cook us dinner as always, we'll eat it and just chill out."

'Never put that burden on someone!'

Kyrgios added: "I don't have a coach I would never put that burden on someone!

"Each and every one of my team plays a very important role.

"No one knows my tennis more than I do, I've been playing this sport since I was seven and I'm very happy.

"I felt I was playing on the back foot a lot. Garin's a hell of a player.

"I got lucky on a couple of break points so I'll take that and will prepare for my next match."

Nick enjoyed that one

Kyrgios said: "An amazing atmosphere again. I never thought I'd be in the semi-final of a Grand Slam.

"I thought that ship had sailed - that I may have wasted that window in my career.

"I'm really happy I was able to come out here with my team and put on a performance."

Fritz breaks back

Nadal was looking relatively good (all things considered) and was serving at 4-3 fourth set.

But his American opponent is suddenly back on level terms when he gets the break back.

Fritz is two games away at 4-4...

And at 40-30 on his own serve, Nadal produces a blistering banana forehand up the line. Sensational.

Trademark Rafa.

Can he get the immediately break back?

Kyrgios taking it all in

He collapses to the grass and falls out wide like he has won the tournament.

And then he sits in his chair for a few minutes, just taking it all in.

That was all pretty impressive by Nick, I must say.

Very little drama!

Kyrgios 6-4 6-3 7-6 (7-5) Garin

GAME, SET AND MATCH, KYRGIOS!

Oh the drama on match point!

Kyrgios puts a return deep, it is called long by the line judge but Keothavong overrules and says it was in.

Kyrgios is fuming - "what the h*** are you doing" - he shouts at the line judge.

Garin looks bamboozled, he has no idea what's going on.

The point is replayed and Garin puts a backhand wide!

Nick Kyrgios is a singles Grand Slam semi-finalist for the very first time.

Kyrgios 6-4 6-3 6-6 (6-5) Garin*

Garin gets to 5-3 with a good serve but then hands back the advantage for 5-4 Garin.

Ooooh that was the chance.

Kyrgios dictates a rally and comes in but the volley isn't good enough and Garin is there... the running forehand up the line is on... it looks like he has it but it catches the net and bounces wide.

Oh what a rally, Kyrgios gets to the net and shows why he is a doubles Grand Slam champ with lightning reflexes at the net time and time again before Garin finally nets...

Match point...

Kyrgios 6-4 6-3 6-6 (3-4) Garin*

Garin shanks a forehand into the tramlines and Kyrgios has the mini-break again. 3-1 Kyrgios.

Kyrgios nets a backhand. 3-2.

Ooohya! Kyrgios mishits a big forehand well out. 3-3.

And then he hands over the mini-break with another error! 4-3 Garin.

Kyrgios 6-4 6-3 6-6 (2-1) Garin *

* Kyrgios gets the mini-break immediately with the perfect backhand return then drop shot. 1-0 Kyrgios.

Big serve. 2-0.

Second serve 123mph from Kyrgios is long... challenged by the Aussie and it was just long. Double fault. 2-1 Kyrgios.

Kyrgios 6-4 6-3 6-6 Garin*

Garin does superbly to land a return on the baseline and from there takes a stronghold on the opening point, winning it with a thundering forehand.

Kyrgios responds with that serve twice before, finally, Kyrgios can get to a Garin let cord by whipping an inside-in forehand low into the corner.

What a way to hold.

A backhand half-volley lands slap bang on the line.

That was special, even by Kyrgios' standards, and Nick knows it.

Tie-break time...

Kyrgios* 6-4 6-3 5-6 Garin

Great umpiring, Keothavong.

The Brit overrules and calls "fault" on Garin's first serve out wide - Garin immediately challenges but James was spot on.

The Chilean is not put off though, and shows his class by impressing on serve.

Kyrgios cannot land a glove on Garin's serve at the moment.

Kyrgios 6-4 6-3 5-5 Garin*

"Come on Nick!" come the cries from the 12,345-seater stadium.

He needs to keep his composure and try and pounce on Garin in the next game.

He gets to 40-15 and misses one but the second serve sets him up perfectly for an easy put-away forehand.

Game and third set, Fritz

The American breaks at 5-3 when Nadal puts a whipped forehand wide.

The physio rushes on and checks over the Spaniard - and then asks, "You alright, Fritz?"

Walking wounded on Centre.

Fritz is a set away from the semis...

Kyrgios* 6-4 6-3 4-5 Garin

More sarcastic applause in the direction of his box when Kyrgios fires long.

He is up to eight unforced errors in this set. Garin has one.

A return long secures another hold.

Kyrgios 6-4 6-3 4-4 Garin*

Down 0-15? No problem for Nick who bangs down another gigantic serve.

Then Garin gets ANOTHER let cord to go his way, chasing down a drop volley and whipping a running forehand around the Aussie - with help from the tape.

Ace. Service winner.

Pegged back to deuce but Kyrgios holds again - he hasn't been broken since the opening game.

Kyrgios* 6-4 6-3 3-4 Garin

Nick knows the danger of Garin, who on Monday came from two down to beat Kyrgios' pal Alex De Minaur in five marathon sets.

Kyrgios is allowed to challenge a late on - but the ball only just caught the inside of the line.

On game point, one flicks off the net and drops wide for Kyrgios - another wasted challenge.

Two in a game.

Kyrgios 6-4 6-3 3-3 Garin*

They say let cords balance out but Kyrgios is definitely on the rough end of them today.

At 15-15, Garin attempts a drop shot which clips the top of the net and bounces over.

Down 15-30, though, Kyrgios produces a simply superb backhand volley from near the baseline... it slices millimetres over the net and fades on to the side line. Outrageous.

But Garin gets to break point, only for Kyrgios to deliver with the big serve - Garin nets the return and then challenges (it was well in) and Nick directs his anger at his opponent: "How late do you wanna challenge?"

Kyrgios saves another break point with a drop shot but offers up another with a netted forehand... this Court No1 crowd want a match.

Kyrgios saves it when Garin hits a forehand long (after just going beyond the 25-second shot clock)...

Ace. 132mph.

Serve winner. Big hold.

Kyrgios* 6-4 6-3 2-3 Garin

Well played, Cristian Garin.

He flies into a 40-0 lead.

And the unseeded Chile ace puts a mid-court forehand winner away to hold to love.

Rafa hands over the break

Nadal is broken at 1-1 in the third - and he hands over the game with a double fault.

Oh dear.

He will be buoyed by the trainer coming on to tend to the strapping on Fritz's left thigh, though...

Kyrgios 6-4 6-3 2-2 Garin*

Kyrgios moan update: he is not happy again - I think it's the shoes this time, which could be related to the grumbling about the grass.

Cheeky from Garin, starting the game by putting away an overhead at a short angle.

Kyrgios faces a bit of danger at 15-30 and is roaring in anger but is roaring in delight when Garin fires long at 40-30.

Kyrgios* 6-4 6-3 1-2 Garin

Kyrgios is moaning about something - I think it is the bounce and the condition of the grass around the baseline.

Great angle from Garin to secure the hold.

Wonderful stuff.

Kyrgios 6-4 6-3 1-1 Garin*

A Kyrgios ace... or is it?

Garin challenges and that was well out.

Second serve? Out!

Another Garin slip and a good leave from Kyrgios gets the Aussie in command, though.

Ace No11. Game.

Kyrgios* 6-4 6-3 0-1 Garin

Just what Kyrgios needed.

A solid hold to start the must-win third set.

Serving first has a psychological boost, too.

Nadal takes the second set

From the verge of retiring...

To level!

Nadal breaks at 5-6 with a lovely drop shot and backhand volley combination.

Don't write him off just yet...