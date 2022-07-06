ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Part I - A look inside the Louisiana National Guard

KPLC Live at 5 - clipped version. The latest weather, news, and...

LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge

Col. Lamar Davis comments on speeding stop (Full Interview) Col. Lamar Davis, supt. of Louisiana State Police, answers questions about getting pulled over for speeding and not ticketed.
SWLA hospitals prepare for future storms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Frontline workers are some of the true unsung heroes of our community, especially during hurricane season. But in the middle of a pandemic in 2020, they faced two major hurricanes. So, how are three area hospitals and health systems, CHRISTUS Ochsner SWLA, Lake Charles Memorial...
La. treasurer calls for statewide online payment options

BATON ROUGE, La. - State Treasurer John M. Schroder led Louisiana Cash Management Review Board (CMRB) meeting discussions today (Friday, July 8, 2022), stressing that Louisiana must learn to better harness the benefits of modern technology. Two items on the meeting agenda pointed toward the need to (1.) explore acceptance...
LSU Ag Center: Louisiana vegetable planting guide

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Producing vegetables is a favorite hobby for many people. Homegrown vegetables have better flavor because they are harvested closer to their peak ripeness, which enables the production of more of their natural sugars. Plus, there is complete joy in watching a small seed develop into...
Reliability a priority as Entergy builds back stronger

This time last year, a group of college students decided to have an adventurous summer by building a homemade pontoon boat and sailing down to NOLA. Dylan Domangue recounts their tale down the river.
DOTD secretary gives update on I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It's one of the most anticipated projects here in Southwest Louisiana. A new Calcasieu River Bridge has been in the works for several years, and now final steps are being made to secure funding. "This is perhaps the most complex and difficult project in...
COVID-19 in SWLA: July 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Today's count includes numbers for July 2-4. The LDH did report numbers on July 4. According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated...
164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
Louisiana Lawmakers Urged to Override the Governor

Louisiana lawmakers are being urged to override the Governor's vetoes of several House Bills designed to keep convicted felons in jail. Our Governor is more concerned about the rights of criminals than he is about the rights and safety of Louisiana citizens. Bayou Mama Bears is a group of Louisiana mothers advocating for Louisiana citizens and their children. From BayouMamaBearscom:
New COVID strain discovered in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - Four people in Louisiana are confirmed to have contracted new subvariants of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the first known cases of these subvariants in the United States. The Precision Medicine Laboratory at the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans says it had identified three cases...
SWLA Arrest Report - July 7, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 7, 2022. Michael Wayne Bertrand, 35, Lake Charles: Attempted burglary. Isaac Hernandez Narman, 52, Grandpairie, TX: Burglary. Taymarkus Javon Stafford, 31, Lake Charles: Respassing; disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in penal institution. Mark...
LA Abortion ban TRO ruling

National Guardsmen Part IV - Soldier's final challenge at Fort Polk. In our final installment of National Guardsmen: Time To Reload, we look at the soldier's on their last mission at Fort Polk.
State police investigating four bomb threats at separate Louisiana colleges

A state-wide investigation has been launched into four bomb threats made to four different Louisiana colleges Wednesday. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, South Louisiana Community College in Morgan City, SOWELA Technical Community College in Lake Charles, and Nunez Community College in Chalmette all received bomb threats throughout Wednesday. Affected...
Will the trigger law ban remain temporary in Louisiana?

Chambers spoke in support of Hope Medical Group for Women and the LGBTQIA+ community. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Building H. Shreveport to host youth basketball tournament in hopes of lessening crime.
