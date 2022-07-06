ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to turn up for Man Utd pre-season for THIRD day in row as huge doubts over future continue

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MfThj_0gWSwINF00

CRISTIANO RONALDO failed to show up at Manchester United for a third time after announcing his desire to leave.

The striker, 37, has been given time off by Erik ten Hag for family reasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26JRGN_0gWSwINF00
Cristiano Ronaldo has missed three days of training Credit: AP

Ronaldo was initially due back on Monday along with the rest of the players who were given additional time off following international duty.

And while Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and newboy Tyrell Malacia arrived at training this week, Ronaldo is still nowhere to be seen.

The Portuguese has since been papped at his country's national training ground in Lisbon.

It's unclear what the United legend was doing at A Selecao's hub, although it's likely he was getting some training in.

Ronaldo was set to hold showdown talks with Ten Hag on Monday following his revelation that he wanted to leave.

So his future remains up in the air with a number of clubs circling around the superstar.

Chelsea are said to be at the front of the queue to sign Ronaldo with owner Todd Boehly a huge fan of the forward.

Boehly has been in talks with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes but he must first get the green light from Thomas Tuchel before making a swoop.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

And if the German says no that could open the door for Barcelona, Napoli or Sporting Lisbon to make a bid.

United state that Ronaldo is not for sale despite his wish to play Champions League football - the Red Devils have also refused to deny he would like a transfer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta also refused to rule out a move for CR7, revealing he has held talks with the player's agent Jorge Mendes.

United may be more open to the idea of Ronaldo joining Barca as they do not want to sell to a Premier League rival like Chelsea.

Comments / 0

Related
United Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United's Asking Price For Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed

Manchester United are now willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club this summer for a certain amount of money, as per a latest report. United's Portuguese talisman is seeking pastures new after enduring a disastrous, trophyless season with the Red Devils, in which the 20-time English league champions finished sixth in the Premier League, thereby getting relegated to Europa League football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Mendes
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Tyrell Malacia
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Joan Laporta
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Man Utd#Portuguese#Selecao#German
Daily Mail

'It's time!': Paul Pogba gleefully rubs his hands together as he teases that he's on his way to Turin to complete his Juventus medical in the coming hours ahead of his return on a free transfer from Man United

Paul Pogba has dropped another huge hint that he will be re-joining Juventus on a free in the next 24 hours as he told fans in Italian 'see you soon' on social media while aboard a private jet on Friday. Reports earlier this week claimed that the Italian giants have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

'I am BACK!': Paul Pogba finally confirms his return to Juventus... as the Frenchman arrives in Turin to join the Serie A side on a free transfer for the second time after leaving Manchester United

Paul Pogba has arrived back in Italy as he prepares to complete his return to Juventus. The Serie A giants have released a video on their official Twitter account of the midfielder stepping off a plane ahead of his free transfer from Manchester United. Pogba was smiling broadly as he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Paul Pogba arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus return

Paul Pogba has arrived in Turin ahead of his eagerly awaited free transfer to Juventus. The France international is set to undergo his medical before signing his Juventus contract over the weekend. An agreement was reached weeks ago but the paperwork is only being done now. While most Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
576K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy