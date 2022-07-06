Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to turn up for Man Utd pre-season for THIRD day in row as huge doubts over future continue

CRISTIANO RONALDO failed to show up at Manchester United for a third time after announcing his desire to leave.

The striker, 37, has been given time off by Erik ten Hag for family reasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo has missed three days of training Credit: AP

Ronaldo was initially due back on Monday along with the rest of the players who were given additional time off following international duty.

And while Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and newboy Tyrell Malacia arrived at training this week, Ronaldo is still nowhere to be seen.

The Portuguese has since been papped at his country's national training ground in Lisbon.

It's unclear what the United legend was doing at A Selecao's hub, although it's likely he was getting some training in.

Ronaldo was set to hold showdown talks with Ten Hag on Monday following his revelation that he wanted to leave.

So his future remains up in the air with a number of clubs circling around the superstar.

Chelsea are said to be at the front of the queue to sign Ronaldo with owner Todd Boehly a huge fan of the forward.

Boehly has been in talks with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes but he must first get the green light from Thomas Tuchel before making a swoop.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

And if the German says no that could open the door for Barcelona, Napoli or Sporting Lisbon to make a bid.

United state that Ronaldo is not for sale despite his wish to play Champions League football - the Red Devils have also refused to deny he would like a transfer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta also refused to rule out a move for CR7, revealing he has held talks with the player's agent Jorge Mendes.

United may be more open to the idea of Ronaldo joining Barca as they do not want to sell to a Premier League rival like Chelsea.