ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Monstrous sharks spotted at US beaches as terrified onlookers watch a predator in bloody water

By Rachel Dobkin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

MULTIPLE monstrous sharks have been spotted by US beach goers over the past two days creating fear in the water.

There have been at least four noted shark sightings along the Massachusetts coast since Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Etno_0gWSwEqL00
Patrons watched a bloody shark attack on a seal in US beach waters Credit: Kim Reilly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10NTmD_0gWSwEqL00
Sharks up to 10-feet long have been spotted in the past two days along the East Coast Credit: Massachusetts State Police

One shark was sighted at Nauset Outer Beach around 8:30 p.m. on Monday as beach patrons stood by watching the bloody water after an attack on a seal.

One patron, Kim Reilly, took to Facebook to share a video of the horrific sight, which showed blood pooling in the water.

Reilly said in the post that "it was HORRIFIC to watch but couldn’t turn away!!"

Referring to the shark, "a few beach goers also saw the same fin as me," a bystander said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yicv9_0gWSwEqL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIEn9_0gWSwEqL00

Another ocean predator was found the same day at a different beach along the East Coast.

The most shocking sighting happened yesterday. A shark up to 10 feet long was spotted in the water.

There was also another shark that was observed by patrons yesterday at a different beach.

One person said it was a "shark attack on [a] seal."

New York and Florida have also seen their fair share of sharks last week.

A 17-year-old girl from Perry, Florida was mauled by an estimated 9-foot shark on Thursday.

Her brother tried to help fight off the predator, but she still suffered a loss of her quadriceps in her right leg, as well as massive nerve and vascular damage.

The girl's mother told The Sun in an exclusive interview, that her daughter "tried to pry the shark off of her own finger and that's an instinct that you can't give advice on - that's a survival instinct."

Another shark attack occurred on Monday at New Smyrna Beach in Florida.

The shark bit a surfer's left foot after he fell off his surfboard.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

A lifeguard from Smith Point Beach in New York had to fight off a 5-foot shark when it attacked him during a training exercise last week.

"I ripped back and just started hammer-punching, and I felt the rubber texture of the head. It felt like the size of a basketball," the lifeguard recalled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4deO0x_0gWSwEqL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRf3a_0gWSwEqL00

He ended up with a minor hand injury due to the attack.

All of the most recent shark sightings can be found on the sharktivity app. This is a great tool to help locate sharks, but the app reminds users that "the only way to avoid sharks is to stay on shore."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kP62g_0gWSwEqL00
Shark attacks in New York and Florida have caused horrible injuries to swimmers in the past week Credit: Sharktivity

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
City
Florida, MA
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Shreds Swimmer Into Pieces in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

A shark attack occurred in the waters off Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay along the South African coast. The grueling incident involved an apparent great white shark that mauled to death a male swimmer. This is according to the reported testimonies of horrified witnesses in the area. A footage just...
ANIMALS
Andrei Tapalaga

Hermit Who Lived for 30 Years on a Secluded Island Went Back

Mafasumi Nagasaki on his island in 2014Alvero Cerezo/Docastaway. Masafumi Nagasaki or better known by some as the “naked hermit” has become somewhat famous for becoming the longest-lasting voluntary castaway alive. Nagasaki moved voluntarily to the island of Sotobanari, on the Yaeyama Islands, an archipelago in the southwest of Okinawa Prefecture, Japan in 1989.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Shark Week#Predator#Shark Attack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
576K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy