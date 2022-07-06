Monstrous sharks spotted at US beaches as terrified onlookers watch a predator in bloody water

MULTIPLE monstrous sharks have been spotted by US beach goers over the past two days creating fear in the water.

There have been at least four noted shark sightings along the Massachusetts coast since Monday.

Patrons watched a bloody shark attack on a seal in US beach waters Credit: Kim Reilly

Sharks up to 10-feet long have been spotted in the past two days along the East Coast Credit: Massachusetts State Police

One shark was sighted at Nauset Outer Beach around 8:30 p.m. on Monday as beach patrons stood by watching the bloody water after an attack on a seal.

One patron, Kim Reilly, took to Facebook to share a video of the horrific sight, which showed blood pooling in the water.

Reilly said in the post that "it was HORRIFIC to watch but couldn’t turn away!!"

Referring to the shark, "a few beach goers also saw the same fin as me," a bystander said.

Another ocean predator was found the same day at a different beach along the East Coast.

The most shocking sighting happened yesterday. A shark up to 10 feet long was spotted in the water.

There was also another shark that was observed by patrons yesterday at a different beach.

One person said it was a "shark attack on [a] seal."

New York and Florida have also seen their fair share of sharks last week.

A 17-year-old girl from Perry, Florida was mauled by an estimated 9-foot shark on Thursday.

Her brother tried to help fight off the predator, but she still suffered a loss of her quadriceps in her right leg, as well as massive nerve and vascular damage.

The girl's mother told The Sun in an exclusive interview, that her daughter "tried to pry the shark off of her own finger and that's an instinct that you can't give advice on - that's a survival instinct."

Another shark attack occurred on Monday at New Smyrna Beach in Florida.

The shark bit a surfer's left foot after he fell off his surfboard.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

A lifeguard from Smith Point Beach in New York had to fight off a 5-foot shark when it attacked him during a training exercise last week.

"I ripped back and just started hammer-punching, and I felt the rubber texture of the head. It felt like the size of a basketball," the lifeguard recalled.

He ended up with a minor hand injury due to the attack.

All of the most recent shark sightings can be found on the sharktivity app. This is a great tool to help locate sharks, but the app reminds users that "the only way to avoid sharks is to stay on shore."