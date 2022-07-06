Hayden Panettiere Shares Addiction Struggles With Opioids + Alcohol

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Hayden Panettiere who starred in the series, Nashville, is sharing her struggles with addiction.

The 32-year-old has been in show business since the age of 11. She said by the age of 15 she was given ‘happy pills’ by someone on her team that was meant to make her perform better in interviews.

“I was on top of the world and I ruined it,” Panettiere said. “I’d think I hit rock bottom, but then there’s that trap door that opens.

When she was acting on Nashville she was drinking and occasionally using opioids. When her character struggled with postpartum depression and alcoholism, Hayden was able to pull on her own experiences.

“This hasn’t been easy and there were a lot of ups and downs,” said Panettiere. “But I don’t regret even the ugliest things that have happened to me. I feel incredibly accomplished. And I feel like I have a second chance.”

When Nashville ended in 2018, Hayden was in such a bad place she sent her daughter to Ukraine to live with her father, former boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

She has struggled with opioids, alcohol and postpartum depression.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.