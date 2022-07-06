Frail Michael Caine, 89, enlists the help of a walking frame as he steps out with his wife Shakira, 75, in London - after undergoing major surgery

Michael Caine ditched his walking stick for a frame as he headed out with his wife Shakira in London on Wednesday, just weeks after undergoing major surgery.

The actor, 89, enlisted the help of a minder as he exited his car and headed out into the capital.

Michael has altered between using a walking stick and a frame in public since 2018 after a nasty fall on ice left him with a broken ankle.

Heading out: Michael Caine, 89, ditched his walking stick for a frame as he headed out with his wife Shakira in London on Wednesday

Michael sported a casual blue shirt and a black trousers as he headed out with the assistance of a minder.

He was followed close behind by his wife Shakira, who donned a white shirt and a pale blue jumper as she assisted by pulling along the frame beside him.

It comes after his wife confirmed in May that Michael had undergone a major operation at a London hospital.

'He had a back operation quite recently,' she told the Daily Mail at the private view of Sir Michael Caine: The Personal Collection, at Bonhams auction house. 'He had spinal stenosis.'

Outing: The actor was accompanied by his spouse as he emerged from a car in the capital

Low-key: Michael sported a casual blue shirt and a black trousers as he headed out with the assistance of a minder

Relaxed: He was followed close behind by his wife Shakira, who donned a white shirt and a pale blue jumper as she assisted by pulling along the frame beside him

She described her husband as a 'strong man' as she confirmed that he was doing 'great' and was 'recovering' following the operation.

The Guyanese former model added: 'The operation was fantastic. He'll be up and dancing again soon.'

Spinal stenosis is a condition that narrows the spinal canal and can cause back and leg pain. Surgery is usually recommended only when non-surgical treatments have not been effective.

In October, Michael announced that he would likely retire from acting as he described his movie Best Sellers co-starring Aubrey Plaza as 'my last part, really'.

On the mend: It comes after his wife confirmed in May that Michael had undergone a major operation at a London hospital

Strong: She described her husband as a 'strong man' as she confirmed that he was doing 'great' and was 'recovering' following the operation

Progress: The Guyanese former model added: 'The operation was fantastic. He'll be up and dancing again soon'

He noted that he has limited mobility and added: 'There's not exactly scripts pouring in for a leading man that's 88, you know?'

But it seems that the actor is yet to star in other projects, as he is set to take part in Czech action historical drama film Medieval, while it is believed he will reprise his role as Arthur Tressler in Now You See Me 3.

Sir Michael, who began acting in 1953 when he took a job at a repertory company in West Sussex, said: 'I haven't worked for two years and I have a spine problem which affects my legs so I can't walk very well'.

Further he pointed to the memoirs he has been publishing over the past several years - The Elephant In Hollywood in 2010 and Blowing The Bloody Doors Off in 2018.

'And I also wrote a book, a couple of books which were published and were successful so I'm now not an actor - I'm a writer,' he said.