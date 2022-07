New York Islanders fans were left scratching their heads back in May after Barry Trotz was fired from the head coaching position after four seasons. New York went to the playoffs in the first three years, the Eastern Conference Final in the middle two, but missed the playoffs last year after a big road trip and COVID knocked them down early on. All signs pointed to Trotz returning to the Island for the 2022-23 season, if for no other reason than his contract had one year remaining.

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO