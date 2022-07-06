Predicting Atlanta Hawks Summer League Rotation

The Hawks will go small with most of their lineups during the NBA 2K23 Summer League.

Summer hoops are finally here. Although there are multiple summer leagues affiliated with the NBA, the main event is the annual NBA 2K Summer League, held in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Atlanta Hawks summer league team plays their first game this Saturday against the Utah Jazz summer league team.

Upon reviewing the roster, fans will quickly realize there are not many traditional post players on the Hawks summer league squad. Hopefully, the small-ball roster matched with Nick Van Exel's coaching will result in a fun and fast-paced brand of basketball. Predicting a team's summer league rotation is often a fool's errand, but below are our initial thoughts on a potential rotation for the Hawks in Las Vegas.

With the proliferation of positionless basketball, do not be surprised when you see the Hawks have multiple point guards on the floor at the same time during their exhibition games. Remember, the NBA Summer League is not for finding out who can play; it is for finding out who cannot play. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Jalen Johnson will not play for the Hawks Summer League team. © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

