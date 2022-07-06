ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

GameStop Stock: Is There Still Short-Squeeze Potential?

By Bernard Zambonin


 2 days ago

The latest short interest data reveals that, in mid-June, GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report short sellers were less enthusiastic than they were in May. The stock briefly rallied in May and June, leading short sellers to reduce their positions.

But there's still the potential for further short squeezes when it comes to GameStop stock. Let's explore how.


Figure 1:  GameStop Stock: Is There Still Short-Squeeze Potential? CHRIS HAMILTON

GameStop's Latest Short Interest Data

The latest official data on short-selling activities in GameStop stock reveals a drop in mid-June compared to the previous month.

On June 14, 21% of GameStop's float was being shorted. That's approximately 14.51 million shares. But on May 12, about 15.12 million shares were being shorted.

Recently, ValueWorks portfolio manager Charles Lemonides told Reuters that hedge fund managers should be careful in aggressively betting against meme stocks.

"There's been too much confidence among the shorts that these businesses are completely failed," he said.

Companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report are far from broke. On the contrary, both now have healthy balance sheets and are investing in growth initiatives.

And short sellers are losing money. According to S3 Partners' data, GameStop short sellers have seen market-to-market losses of $197 million thus far in 2022 alone.

GME Borrow Fees

Borrow fees for GME — the amount short sellers must pay to borrow GameStop shares and open short positions — remain high.

Naturally, the higher the borrow fees, the harder it is for short sellers to short shares and the easier it is to get overwhelmed by buying volumes. In other words, this indicates a higher chance of a short squeeze.

As recently as June, borrow fees were going through the roof, reaching all-time highs above 108%. This reflected a rally of almost 65% between May and early June. Although more modest, the current rate of 32% is still significant, considering that, for most of the last six months, borrow fees remained at an average of 5%.


Figure 2: GameStop's borrowed shares data. Stocksera

GameStop Is Still "Squeezable"

The current setup is bullish for GameStop stock investors looking for short squeeze potential. Although less intense than at the beginning of June, GME shares remain highly shorted. And borrow rates are high enough to squeeze short sellers on any spikes in buying volume.

And speaking of buying volume, there are still two potential catalysts that may send the stock higher in the short term: the July launch of GameStop's NFT marketplace and the upcoming stock split.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

