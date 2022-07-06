ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo County, WI

Body found in Mississippi River, officials say

By Rayos Syndication User
 2 days ago
BUFFALO CO., WI (WKBT) – A body was found in the Mississippi River on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., the Winona County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a body in the water.

Dive and Rescue crews found the body of an adult woman in the water near Homer, Minnesota.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department was also called to the scene and will be investigating since the body was found on the Wisconsin side of the river.

Investigators are now working to identify the woman.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

